Butte Central Catholic Schools receive $250,000 matching gift

The Butte Central Catholic School System recently received a matching gift of up to $250,000 from alumnus Roy Simperman of Butte Central's Class of 1958.
The gift challenge will match dollar for dollar all contributions to the Butte Central Catholic Scholarship Fund.
“We are truly grateful to receive this incredible matching gift offer from Roy Simperman,” said Butte Central Catholic School President Don Peoples Jr. "It will be a great help to the school system and our efforts to make Catholic education attainable to all students and families.”
The scholarship challenge will benefit both current families in the Butte Central Catholic School System as well as new enrollees.
In response to this matching gift challenge, the Butte Central Catholic School System will be seeking contributions to the scholarship fund from alumni, parents, past parents, benefactors and friends of the school. School officials will set out to secure $250,000 in new contributions to the scholarship fund, which will be matched by Simperman.
In recent years, Simperman has supported technology and scholarships in Butte Central Catholic Schools. His support enabled the school system to modernize classrooms, improve the internet infrastructure and provide hundreds of laptops, Chromebooks and iPads to students and staff. Thanks to his generosity, all students in the Butte Central Catholic School System have access to their own computer device. He has also funded the addition of technology-based educational resources and teacher training programs in the school system.
In 2018, he established the Simperman Scholars of Academic Excellence Scholarship Program. The program is designed to promote academic excellence and to help families in southwest Montana attend Butte Central Catholic Schools. In addition, Simperman has created a scholarship program for Butte Central graduates who attend Carroll College.
“We are immensely proud to be the recipients of Roy’s generosity and support,” Peoples added. “He has made a tremendous impact on our programs and students during this challenging year in education.”
According to Peoples, Mr. Simperman believes deeply in the importance of Catholic education. “Roy is strongly committed to helping families in our community pursue Catholic education.”
Simperman lives in Mercer Island, Washington, where he is the CEO and chairman of the Semaphore Corporation. He is a 1962 graduate of Carroll College, where he was awarded a degree in mathematics. He also attended the University of Nebraska where he received a master’s in physics and the University of Washington where he earned an MBA in economics and finance.
Prospective donors may obtain further information on this matching gift program or make a gift by calling the Butte Central Foundation Office at 406-723-6706.