Butte Central Catholic Schools receive $250,000 matching gift

The Butte Central Catholic School System recently received a matching gift of up to $250,000 from alumnus Roy Simperman of Butte Central's Class of 1958.

The gift challenge will match dollar for dollar all contributions to the Butte Central Catholic Scholarship Fund.

“We are truly grateful to receive this incredible matching gift offer from Roy Simperman,” said Butte Central Catholic School President Don Peoples Jr. "It will be a great help to the school system and our efforts to make Catholic education attainable to all students and families.”

The scholarship challenge will benefit both current families in the Butte Central Catholic School System as well as new enrollees.

In response to this matching gift challenge, the Butte Central Catholic School System will be seeking contributions to the scholarship fund from alumni, parents, past parents, benefactors and friends of the school. School officials will set out to secure $250,000 in new contributions to the scholarship fund, which will be matched by Simperman.

