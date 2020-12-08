Butte Central boosters plan nationwide 'phonathon' fundraiser

The fundraising booster organization for Butte Central Athletics and Activities will reach out to former letter winners living in Montana and elsewhere in hopes of shoring up funding shortfalls caused by the pandemic.

The Maroon Activities Association has scheduled a nationwide phonathon from 2 to 4 p.m. this Sunday that will be broadcast live on the Butte Central Foundation Facebook page Foundation@buttecentraleducationfoundation.

Current Maroon student-athletes will be making the phone calls while spaced throughout the Maroon Activities Center to ensure social distancing.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pandemic restrictions have created a significant financial hardships for Butte Central programs, school officials say. Traditionally, programs have relied on ticket sales at games, concession revenues, and 50/50 ticket sales for major portions of its funding.

Tuition revenues have never been used to fund athletics and activities and this year, crowds have been greatly limited at home games and concessions have been completely prohibited. The loss of revenue has resulted in a major funding challenge for the school.