Butte Cares launches Sticker Shock campaign

Sticker Shock 2022

Town Pump, Thriftway and Tillo Graphics partnered with Butte Cares for its Sticker Shock campaign.

 PROVIDED

Butte Cares, a community substance use prevention coalition, will again be launching its Sticker Shock campaign just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

Alcohol abuse continues to be one of the highest ranking problems for youths, which drives Butte Cares efforts in prevention throughout southwest Montana

The campaign’s goal is to help reduce underage drinking with STOP stickers on cooler doors at local Town Pumps and Thriftways. Butte Cares encourages adults to think before purchasing any alcoholic beverage for a minor, which is against the law and contributes to the delinquency of Butte’s youths.

Parents and teens are often unclear about the laws and have misconceptions about the consequences of underage drinking. It is a misdemeanor offense to supply someone under the age of 21 with alcohol or to provide your child under the age of 21 with an intoxicating level of alcohol. Fines can be up to $500.

In addition, social host (person who provides alcohol) liabilities vary depending on local laws and in many cities in Montana, social hosts can be charged with a misdemeanor. Montana state law allows for civil liability, which can be $250,000 for non-economic damages and $250,000 for punitive damages.

People are also reading…

According to Butte Cares, drinking can cause significant and long-lasting changes in the structure and function of the brain. In addition, early use of alcohol can cause permanent learning disabilities.

Also, studies show the longer youth delay using alcohol the less likely they are to develop a problem with alcohol later in life.

For more details on underage drinking, visit ParentingMontana.org at https://parentingmontana.org/underage-drinking-what-does-the-law-say/

Butte Cares is located at 305 W. Mercury St. Any questions, call 406-565-5226.

