Butte Calcutta raises more than $50,000 for Cystic Fibrosis support

Organizers say the eighth annual Butte Cystic Fibrosis NCAA March Madness Calcutta was once again a hit, raising $27,800 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

The event at the Butte Country Club last Wednesday night also raised more than $25,000 through a Dutch auction and live auctions of merchandise and services donated by local businesses and others in Butte and across the country.

Those additional funds will be provided to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Cody Dieruf Foundation, an organization in Bozeman that provides financial assistance to in-state cystic fibrosis patients and their families.

All 64 teams in the NCAA men’s tournament were “auctioned off” to the highest bidders, with 10% of the total going to the national foundation and 90% returned to bidders in cash prizes. The bids totaled $278,800, with $27,800 going to the foundation.

Because there are only about 30,000 people in the U.S. living with CF, the Federal Drug Administration considers it an “orphan disease," event organizers said. That basically means that since the patient population is so small, there is no major pharmaceutical company willing to invest its own time and money into drug research because it simply isn't profitable for them.

And because of the relatively few CF patients, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation receives very little federal funding and relies almost exclusively on private donations. Over the years, the foundation has teamed with a few pharmaceutical companies willing to do research.

Recent drugs such as Orkambi and Trikafta have been developed that are improving the life expectancy and life quality of CF patients each year but the research must continue to find a cure.

Rick Anderson, one of the Butte Calcutta organizers, thanked everyone for taking part.

“A cure cannot and will not be found without the continued financial support from private fundraising events like this Calcutta,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.