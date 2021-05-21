Butte businesses report thefts of costly tools, equipment

Two Butte business reported thefts of equipment and tools valued at thousands of dollars.

Blue Range Engineering, 56 E. Mercury St., reported to Butte law enforcement that sometime late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, the building was broken into and numerous items were taken.

Owner Larry Hoffman said the thief or thieves went through the business, taking everything they thought was of value.

Among the items were a welder, cutting torch, specialized impact wrench (Swench) and sockets (valued at about $3,000), hand tools, vintage sewing machine cases, DeWalt drill and an industrial sewing machine.

Hoffman said the items were then loaded onto a truck and taken away.

In a separate report on Thursday, Ingraham Environmental, 606 Utah Avenue, told law enforcement that a JGL Grade L extended forklift had been stolen from their storage yard.

The forklift is valued at about $28,000, and on the lift, in large white lettering, is 534D9-45 and 4K Leasing.

According to Doug Ingraham, the forklift is “a big ticket item” and will be hard to replace. It was going to be used in the renovation project at the Post building.