Butte businesses plead for lesser COVID restrictions

She said COVID-19 was a very serious condition and local health officials were not the enemy, but said fears and mandates were especially hitting small businesses hard and “there has got to be a medium” regarding restrictions.

Gallagher said the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department and its director, Karen Sullivan, were trying to protect people and were not out to shut down businesses.

Local health officials were not the bad guys, he said, but some had received death threats “and had to have people come to their house to protect them.” He also noted that he doesn’t have authority to override their orders even if he wanted to.

But he said he wanted to listen and learn about all the concerns and would work with others in local government and the community to help businesses in Butte get through the crisis.

“It’s tough and it’s tough for everybody in here and it’s emotional and I understand that,” he said. “Everybody has their own story and how it’s affecting them and we will work together to see what we can do.”

Many local restrictions, including the 10 p.m. curfew on some establishments, were also imposed by previous Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte, who was sworn in Monday, could soon revamp the state requirements.