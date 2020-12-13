Butte businesses get creative for Christmas shoppers

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Buy it in Butte initiative is a unified, collaborative effort on the part of Butte media, the Butte Chamber of Commerce, Butte Local Development Corp. and local businesses to promote shopping local this holiday season. As a part of that initiative, The Montana Standard will be profiling some of the participating businesses each week in December.
In the midst of the pandemic, it may not be “business as usual” but the Butte men and women featured here are finding innovative ways to keep their doors open.
Lydia’s Supper Club, 4915 Harrison Ave., is one such business. The iconic Butte establishment has served up elegant dining since 1946.
Toni Marquez has been its general manager since 2005 and admits COVID-19 has deeply affected the business and right now, things are looking very dismal.
One of their biggest setbacks is the loss of large family gatherings and company Christmas parties this holiday season.
“All that local business is lost to us,” she says.
To compensate, she and her staff are encouraging residents to buy gift cards for family members or purchase them as company gifts to employees.
The restaurant is also promoting their appetizer platters and charcuterie trays, along with family-pack dinners which feed four to six people.
Takeout continues to be offered, with their chicken dinner being the most popular requested menu item.
“We have seen a huge increase in our takeout,” says Marquez.
For the month of December, Marquez and crew have another idea up their sleeves. They are holding a “Red Envelope, No Peeking” promotion.
The gist is anyone who purchases food to go or decides to dine in are given a red sealed envelope which contains a ticketed prize. The envelope must remain sealed until the customer returns in January and spends $50. Then, and only then, can the envelope be opened and the prize revealed. The top prize will be a big screen television.
Marquez is thrilled with the “Buy it in Butte” initiative and hopes people take it to heart.
“There is a light coming at the end of the tunnel,” she says, “I just can’t see it yet.”
Chris and Patti Salmonsen have owned Mattress Mart Direct, 3960 Wynne Ave., for the past 11 years.
While their key product is, of course, mattresses, they also sell pillows, some high-rise frames, headboards and custom RV mattresses.
According to Chris, business has been pretty good this year.
“More people are staying at home and spending time updating their homes, bedding included,” says Chris.
At first, he was a bit surprised at the popularity of the RV mattresses this past spring and summer, but then it all made sense.
“People were spending more and more time camping,” he says, “and they wanted to be comfortable.”
Chris finds being a business owner rewarding and feels the time you put into it is what you get out of it.
With all that being said, he believes Butte needs more high-end retail, which would help a lot of small businesses, including his own.
“Competition is good; other retail is good,” he says, “because it draws more people into other local businesses.”
Kayla Lambrecht of Mirror Mirror, 43 W. Park St., advertises her boutique as having “a dash of L.A., a pinch of NYC and a whole lot of Western sass.”
The Butte woman has been in business for about eight years, but moved to her current location a year ago
Lambrecht said COVID-19 affected her business tremendously, which features clothing, shoes and accessories, along with other items.
“It changed things a lot,” she says, “and we are definitely feeling the hit.”
With foot traffic down, Lambrecht has been working hard to expand her online presence and features numerous holiday gift ideas on her website.
She continues to offer curbside pickup and free deliveries.
One such stocking stuffer is the hot cocoa bomb, which when added to hot milk or water, dissolves and marshmallows pop up.
“It’s been pretty fun to watch,” she says.
Lambrecht does not regret the move to her present address. She loves Uptown Butte.
“It was a great move until we got hit with COVID,” she says. “It will take some time but I believe we will all come out of this ahead.”
Wein’s Men’s Store first opened its doors 114 years ago.
A mainstay in Uptown Butte, the men’s store has made it through tough times before — the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic which coincided with World War I, the long-lasting Great Depression, World War II, and the numerous mining strikes are just a few events that come to mind.
Now located at 66 W. Park St., owner Joel Broudy planned ahead and hopes to have his biggest holiday season ever.
“We have not cut back at all,” said Broudy, “we have newer items, more inventory, and trying different lines.”
Many of Broudy’s customers, for the most part, are the “touch it, feel it and try it on” types.
“They like the personal service aspect we offer,” he explains.
He has also been more active on social media and features some of his more popular items online, including Tommy Bahama reversible sweaters, Johnston & Murphy shoes and clothing line, and the always popular Levi’s jeans and shirts.
“We’re trying to be more progressive and respond to those customers’ needs too,” says Broudy. “We make sure our prices are very competitive with online prices.”
This year the store is sponsoring a “gift back” promotion, with 5% of your purchase going to the Butte Emergency Food Bank.
In addition, people can bring in non-perishable food items and enter into a contest to win one of three Wein’s gift cards.
Peggy Huft, part-owner of Summit Valley Bottled Water and Conditioning, freely admits their company is a little different from other Butte businesses.
“Not a lot of people are going to go out of town for water,” she says.
All in all, though, Huft knows the importance of keeping as many dollars in the Butte community as possible.
“We all want to stay in business,” says Huft, “and we all need to collectively do our part by shopping local.”
The pandemic has affected her business as more people are working from home, so some of their routes have been a bit slow.
“COVID is not a good thing for any of us,” she says, “and I can’t wait for this to be all over.”
On the flipside, it helps that their product is delivered, which makes a difference.
“I am thankful for the loyal customers we have because without them, we would not be in business,” says Huft.
Huft has lived in Butte since 1988 and has grown to love her hometown.
She fell in love with the people, and as an outdoor enthusiast, a myriad activities like hiking and skiing are not too far away.
“It has just become home,” she says.
