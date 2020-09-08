Butte businesses among best employers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Town Pump, headquartered in Butte, ranks fourth among Forbes top 10 “Best Employers in Montana.” In addition to Town Pump, Montana businesses with Butte branches that also made the list include Glacier Bank and Wells Fargo.

“We are honored to have these outstanding companies achieve such a high level of recognition,” said Stephanie Sorini, executive director of the Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce. “These companies give so much to our community and we are proud that these businesses call Butte home.”

Surveys were conducted from October 2019 to May 2020.

Bill McGladdery, Town Pump’s director of communications, was thrilled as well that Town Pump made the list.

“We are really excited to be included,” McGladdery said. “We take that as a high honor.”

Over 3,000 people work at the more than 100 Town Pumps across Montana.

Glacier Bank, headquartered in Kalispell, employs more than 500 throughout Montana, and Wells Fargo employs more than 1,200 people in their 34 Montana branches.