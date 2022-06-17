Butte bondsman in fatal bounty hunt wants charge dropped

One of two men accused in a fatal shooting during a bounty hunt in Butte wants an aggravated burglary charge against him dropped, saying he had legal authority as a bondsman to enter the victim’s house to nab a fugitive.

Jay Steven Hubber, in a recent court motion, says common-law bondsmen privileges “and “exigent circumstances” allowed him to enter William Harris’s house on Dec. 19 to apprehend bail-jumper David Sandoval and prevent his escape.

“Jay Hubber therefore had a legal right to enter the residence in which Sandoval was located, to carry a weapon in doing so and to utilize such reasonable force as necessary,” the motion by attorney Palmer Hoovestal says.

Prosecutors allege that Hubber and Nicholas John Jaeger barged into Harris’s house looking for Sandoval and during a struggle, Jaeger took Hubber’s pistol and shot Harris. Harris, 42, was dead when police arrived. Jaeger, a convicted felon, had joined Hubber to assist.

Hubber had tased Sandoval and they began wrestling, according to witness accounts, but there were several others inside the house too, including Harris.

Jaeger and Hubber, both 33, were each charged with deliberate homicide and aggravated burglary. Hubber quickly posted $250,000 bond but Jaeger is still jailed with bail also set at $250,000.

Jaeger, in a recent motion seeking a bond reduction, says he used “justifiable force” to protect Hubber and himself and says the incident took place “in a trap house operated by William Harris where known fugitives, renegades and outlaws routinely gather.”

Hubber’s recent motion also says it was a “trap house where drugs were used and sold and Harris would allow drug users to stay there.”

Hubber says he is innocent of all charges but for now, wants a judge to dismiss the aggravated burglary charge. Then he should be “entitled to jury instructions on these issues” as they relate to the homicide charge, the recent motions says.

According to the motion, Hubber had posted bonds of $10,000 and $15,000 for Sandoval in criminal cases against him but a bench warrant was issued when he failed to make a court appearance and his bond was forfeited.

Hubber got two Butte police officers to help him apprehend Sandoval at a residence on Dec. 18, the motion says, but nobody came to the door. Hubber was told that Sandoval was at Harris’s house the next night but police were busy and could not help.

Sandoval was there “drinking whiskey and smoking marijuana” when Hubber and Jaeger entered the house, the motion says.

Hubber tased Sandoval, they went to the ground wrestling, and according to the probable cause affidavit, Jaeger grabbed the taser and started to “stun drive” Sandoval.

The affidavit from prosecutors says others entered the room and Hubber was being kicked in the head “by an unknown person, possibly Harris,” and Jaeger grabbed the pistol and shot Harris as Harris went toward him.

According to his recent motion, William Harris kicked Hubber in the face multiple times while he was trying to cuff Sandoval and that shows “that Harris’s purpose and intent was to continue to harbor and conceal Sandoval …”

Hubber was a private citizen with contractual rights as a bondsman to apprehend and arrest Sandoval and apply reasonable force if necessary, his motion says.

It notes that Montana’s Legislature has “yet to enact any legislation to regulate bounty hunters” and says that Montana’s bail statutes have not abrogated the common law rights of bondsmen and bounty hunters to apprehend fugitives.

It cites U.S. Supreme Court cases in saying that it is unlawful to enter the residence of a third party to arrest a suspect on a warrant unless there are “exigent circumstances” that include preventing the suspect’s escape.

Such pressing circumstances existed, Hubber says. They included Sandoval knowing he was wanted, not coming to the door when police were there the previous day and resisting arrest.

Prosecutors plan to oppose the motion but have yet to file their formal response. Hoovestal has also requested at least a six-month delay before a trial takes place based on the seriousness of the charges and prosecutors did not oppose that.

Prosecutors have responded to Jaeger’s request for bond reduction and have asked a judge to reject it.

They say Jaeger has been a wanted fugitive himself, is a convicted felon who was recently sentenced to the Montana Department of Corrections in a separate case, and on Dec. 19, went into Harris’s house without authority and shot “an innocent person to death.”

Prosecutors also balked at claims that “fugitives, renegades and outlaws” hung out at Harris’s house.

“The defendant (Jaeger) and co-defendant (Hubber) were the only people who barged into a private residence, dressed in black, armed, under the influence, seeking to apprehend another on a misdemeanor warrant,” prosecutors said in their motion.

Deliberate homicide in Montana is punishable by death, life in prison or up to 100 years. Aggravated burglary carries a 40-year maximum.

