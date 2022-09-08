Butte bondsman accused in homicide faces new tampering charges

One of two Butte men accused in the shooting death of a man during a botched bounty hunt now faces additional felony charges of tampering with evidence and has bench warrants for his arrest.

Prosecutors in late June filed two counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of attempted tampering against bondsman Jay Steven Hubber and as of Thursday morning, he had not been arrested.

Hubber posted a $250,000 bond and was released shortly after he and Nicholas Jaeger were jailed and charged with deliberate homicide and aggravated burglary in the Dec. 19 death of 42-year-old William Harris. Jaeger has remained behind bars since that arrest.

Hubber and Jaeger, both 32, allegedly barged into Harris’ house on South Main Street while trying to nab David Sandoval for jumping bail. Sandoval was tased and as he was wrestling with Hubber, Jaeger allegedly grabbed a gun from Hubber and fatally shot Harris.

A bench warrant for Hubber was issued after the new tampering charges were filed and because of them, prosecutors want to revoke his release in the homicide case and have a new $250,000 bond set. A warrant has also been issued for that.

The Montana Standard left a message Wednesday morning at the office of Hubber’s attorney, Palmer Hoovestal, seeking comment on the new charges and Hubber’s whereabouts. It was not returned as of Thursday afternoon.

Although prosecutors leveled the new charges in late June, they have not filed affidavits providing context and specific details of what they believed happened. Those are filed when the case is transferred to District Court, and that has not yet occurred.

But in the initial complaints, prosecutors say Hubber committed two counts of “tampering with or fabricating physical evidence” by having someone alter bond documentation and presenting it to the Montana Auditor’s Office between Dec. 21, 2021 and this past Feb. 28.

The auditor’s office began investigating Hubber’s bondsman insurance license after the shooting incident and in February suspended that license.

The two attempted tampering charges appear to be connected to investigations of the shooting incident given similar time frames.

One says Hubber asked someone to hit him in the head with a pipe “so as to implicate another” in order to mislead investigators. The other says Hubber asked someone to place scissors in an alley behind the house were Harris was shot.

Each of the tampering charges carries a maximum 10-year prison term and fine up to $50,000. Deliberate homicide in this case carries a maximum of life in prison or up to 100 years, while aggravated burglary has a 40-year maximum.

All of the cases are still pending.