Butte band needs votes in 'Battle for the Big Stage' competition

A Butte band is competing nationwide for a chance to perform at “Welcome to Rockville’’ May 19-22 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

A River Runs Thru It has made it to the final four and will play live Thursday, March 31, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. (MST) in The Battle for the Big Stage – a contest by festival promoter and producer Danny Wimmer on DW Presents on Twitch.

“The only way we can win is to pull as many people from Butte and the surrounding areas as possible,’’ said band guitarist Milan Garcia.

“The community support has been amazing so far, but to be sure we can win we want to try to break 200 votes, and we know we can,’’ Garcia added.

"Welcome To Rockville" will be headlined by Kiss, Foo Fighters and Guns N’ Roses. In addition if A River Runs Thru It wins, they get to tour with bands, Escape The Fate and Red Jumpsuit Apparatus.

Here’s how to vote

Download the Twitch app or watch on a browser. Create a Twitch account and follow the channel "DWPresents" where the competition is happening to be granted the ability to vote.

Watch the stream in real time. When the Butte band plays against rivals, the vote will be announced and a clickable button with our band name will appear in the chat log of the stream. If the band makes it past the first half of the show, they play a second set for a final vote against another rival.

