Butte assault victim dies from injuries

A Kalispell man has been jailed at the Butte Detention Center and is expected to be charged with negligent homicide.
Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester said Jesse Mollenkopf, 46, of Kalispell was arrested at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Divide.
The victim, Jason Acebedo, 46, of Butte was allegedly assaulted by Mollenkopf at around 9:40 p.m. Oct. 12, at the Town Pump Store, 531 S. Montana St.
Acebedo sustained serious head injuries and was transported to a Salt Lake City hospital, where he died Wednesday evening.
Tracy Thornton
Reporter
