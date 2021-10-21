 Skip to main content
Butte assault victim dies from injuries
Butte assault victim dies from injuries

A Kalispell man has been jailed at the Butte Detention Center and is expected to be charged with negligent homicide.

Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester said Jesse Mollenkopf, 46, of Kalispell was arrested at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Divide.

The victim, Jason Acebedo, 46, of Butte was allegedly assaulted by Mollenkopf at around 9:40 p.m. Oct. 12, at the Town Pump Store, 531 S. Montana St.

Acebedo sustained serious head injuries and was transported to a Salt Lake City hospital, where he died Wednesday evening.

