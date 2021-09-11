Butte-area readers share memories of 9/11 attack

Senseless death of 3,000 of my fellow Americans

On September 11, 2001, I was on the Montana Tech campus, where I teach. My wife called and told me the first plane had hit the tower. Strangely, I didn’t feel all that alarmed. I knew radical Islamists were planning terrorist attacks against America; I recalled when President Clinton had bombed Sudan after al-Qaeda had blown up the American embassy in Kenya. I certainly didn’t expect the towers to collapse. My wife said she’d called my folks in in the borough of Queens, in New York City, where I grew up, and gotten through, and they were safe. But after I heard that the second plane had hit the tower, I knew this was an unprecedented catastrophe. The television image of that second plane crashing into the building is etched eternally in my mind. It was so powerful I almost felt as if I was there. This time my wife and I weren’t able to get through to my parents, because all the phone lines were jammed. When I went to class, I immediately told my students that we mustn’t harass the Muslim students at Tech (our college has a lot of Saudi students, because of the Petroleum Engineering program) because all Muslims weren’t responsible for this attack. Then I turned over the whole class to a group discussion. Like most Americans, I felt an enormous surge of patriotism and incredible rage at the terrorists who’d killed innocent civilians whose only crime was showing up for work in the morning. I wanted to wring bin Laden’s neck with my bare hands. But now I see the American government over-reacted to 9/11. The so-called “war on terror” was unwinnable, because “terror” is a tactic, not a group. We should have narrowed our revenge purely on al-Qaeda. The worst mistake America made was invading Iraq, because the Bush administration ignored solid intelligence that Saddam, while a brutal dictator, was uninvolved in 9/11. And now we’re seeing the catastrophic conclusion of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan, with the Taliban back in control just as they were when we invaded. But I confess I saw none of this at the time, because I was so enraged by the senseless death of 3,000 of my fellow Americans.