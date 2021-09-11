Butte-area readers share memories of 9/11 attack

The Montana Standard asked its readers for their thoughts and memories of 9/11, and we are very grateful for all the great responses we got.
They are presented here, in our readers' own words, and they will doubtless evoke readers' own memories of that awful day.
These memories make clear the shared horror and sadness — and love for our country — so many of us felt on that unforgettable morning two decades ago.
Again, we offer thanks to those who took the time to share these memories with all of us.
Tourists from Butte stranded in Helsinki
It doesn’t seem like 20 years have passed since 9/11.
I was in Helsinki, Finland, along with my husband Gene, and nearly a dozen more Butte tourists ranging in age from 60 to 87. Some in the organized tour group had already left to head home.
Thirteen of us were headed home the following day and I was doing some last-minute packing before we all went down to dinner.
Gene was in the other room, watching CNN on the television.
“Margie,” he yelled, “you better come here.”
As I watched the TV in horror, I knew none of us were leaving anytime soon.
Two decades later, I don’t think we’re over the tragedy.
With dinner forgotten, we all sat glued to our televisions watching the tragedies unfold. The hotel held a moment of silence for us.
It was days before we reached Butte. A group of us camped out at the Helsinki airport, sleeping in chairs, waiting for the counter to open up. Finally we were able to board a plane for home. For some reason, we all found solace that we were getting on an American plane.
Once we arrived in Seattle, our flight was delayed for a day and we had to sleep in the airport mezzanine. The airline got us cots and the American Red Cross provided a hot meal for us.
Sept. 11 didn’t stop us from traveling overseas. My husband and I were not going to live in fear and let the terrorists win.
Yes, 20 years have passed. Sadly, many of those who made that trip are now gone, including my husband, who passed away April 29 of this year.
I don’t think anyone will forget where they were on 9/11. That day will remain etched in your mind.
— Margie Fogarty, Butte
Watching devastation from Butte Fire Department
I was in the locker room at the Butte Fire Department on the morning of September 11th. A fellow firefighter ran into the room and said a plane just flew into one of the World Trade Center towers. I asked him if the weather was bad in New York and if it was a small plane? He said it was clear and sunny and no it was a passenger plane. How could that happen? A few minutes later he came back and said another passenger plane flew into the other World Trade Center tower. I could not believe what he was telling me. I went to watch the TV and then about a half hour later a passenger plane hits the Pentagon. What’s going on? Is the United States under attack?
At this time our crew at the BFD knew that the Fire Department of New York was going to try to rescue the occupants of the WTC towers, especially the occupants above the impact floors. As we watched we assumed that the fire suppression/fire sprinkler system was damaged and not operational at the impact floors and above. I mentioned to my co-workers that the FDNY firefighters have probably started to climb the stair cases with their high rise firefighting packs and the EMS equipment to begin rescue operations to save as many occupants as possible.
As we watched the TV the South WTC tower collapsed. My heart sank! I just knew that nobody could survive and then a little later the North WTC tower collapsed.
9/11 was a somber day for the United States of America. Almost 3,000 people killed in these horrific events. 343 were FDNY firefighters.
On another depressing note — over 200 FDNY firefighters have died from cancer after being exposed to many carcinogens during the recovery operations.
— John Paull
God had other plans for pilot Carl Perdue Jr.
“Where’s Carl?” That’s how my husband Denny woke me that early morning. My older brother was an American Airlines pilot who flew out of Boston’s Logan International Airport. Denny had turned on the news and heard that a plane from Boston had crashed into the World Trade Center in NYC.
I said I had no idea — and then began several hours of trying to get in touch with my brother, AA Captain Carl Perdue, Jr. We contacted family members and no one was able to find him. Finally, he picked up the phone, having been in Los Angeles and then Las Vegas.
My brother was supposed to pilot Flight 11 on September 11, 2001 … but we sincerely believe that God had a different plan for him.
Carl switched the flight at the last minute — flying Flight 11 to LAX on September 10th. That saved his life on 9/11/2001.
However, he lost many close friends that day.
Sadly, I write about Carl in the past tense. My family likes to believe that we were blessed with 14 extra years with him. Unfortunately, Carl passed away unexpectedly in early July 2015 — hours after becoming a newly minted AA Captain for Boston’s Logan Airport.
Carl also survived Navy combat missions while in the service — flying P3-Orions.
So, while my story did have a happy ending on 9/11/01, my family does understand the grief of sudden loss.
— Cindy Perdue-Dolan
Best, worst of mankind seen on 9/11
On the morning of 9/11/2001, we were living in Hardin, MT. My oldest daughter had just left for school and I was home with my 2½-year-old twins when my best friend Leslie called and asked in a panic if I was watching the news. She had forgotten that I didn't have TV. She was a practical joker, and I figured she was up to something. She wouldn't tell me anything — just that I needed to get to her house NOW. I grudgingly packed up the twins and headed to her house. When I got in the door she quickly gave me a run down. I saw the second plane hit the tower and screamed. We watched the towers collapse and the panic in the streets.
The rest of the day is a blur. I know my heart was very heavy for months. A few days later my brother called and said my Dad, who had been on life-saving bi-weekly blood transfusions, decided he was done. The events of 9/11 helped to make up his mind. I took my older daughter with me and was with him when he died a few days later.
Several weeks later we went to a concert at the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings. They started the concert with the entire audience in the packed theater on their feet singing "God Bless America." I wasn't the only one with a huge lump in my throat and tears streaming down my face.
— Peg Regan
Long, unforgettable day for traveler
On 9/11, when the first plane crashed into the World Trade Center building, I was on a flight from Oklahoma City to Houston to attend a business meeting. I was flying with four other fellow employees. When we landed in Houston, we found out what had occurred in NYC. Not knowing if the incident was an accident or not, we proceeded to the meeting in a rental car provided by a fifth employee of our company who worked in Denver.
Upon arriving at our meeting, we heard that a second plane had crashed into the second World Trade Center building and that all aircraft in the United States were grounded. Our meeting was quickly canceled, and we then attempted to get a rental car to return to OKC. However, all rental cars had already been taken. The Denver employee, who was supposed to return his rental car in Houston, decided that he would take the five of us to OKC. Otherwise, we would have been stranded in Houston for days. When we got to the OKC airport to retrieve our personal vehicles, we had to plead with police guards at the airport to allow us to retrieve our vehicles. It was a long and unforgettable day!
— Gary Kump, Butte
Couple shares different memories but same shock
My wife and I had very different events, but similar feelings on 9/11.
I was on a trip to NY in June of 2001. So I decided to go to the Twin Towers as a tourist. I believe I was in the south Tower. I rode to the top and viewed the scenery, like a tourist. It was so high, that I was afraid to go to the outside viewing platform, so I stayed inside! I did have two questions, so I went over to a security guard and asked him who owns the Towers and how much do they sway in a strong wind.
The first answer was the NY Port Authority and, the second was "about 4 feet." That seemed like too much for me so I left to get back on solid ground. Then just over two months later, I was watching the morning news on Tuesday 9/11 and saw the terrible video of the plane crashing into the Tower I visited!
When it fell, it was even more shocking, knowing that over a thousand people were still in the building. We all now know the total immensity of the death's and the start of a long war on terrorism.
My wife happened to be in the Ukraine doing contract work. On Tuesday, 9/11, she got back to the hotel and the clerk told her that something big had happened in the US. She turned on the TV and also was shocked; she could hardly believe it happened! Her following project days were cancelled and she was told to fly home. She had to stay in Kiev until Saturday, because all foreign and domestic flights were grounded. She finally got a flight to Munich, but had no ticket to go beyond there! The airline clerks were very hesitant to book her a flight. Finally, she got a flight to Cincinnati she told me. From there, she had to stay overnight to get a flight to Seattle and home to Butte on Monday. She felt so lucky to be home!
— Bob and Barbara Andreozzi, Anaconda
Glued to television in disbelief
On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, my wife Nadine and I prepared to face another day of the usual. I was about to haul a semi-truck load of tree bark to Salmon, Idaho and she another day of gathering with friends.
The television was on in the living room, as usual. Nadine walked by, coffee in hand and gasped, "Oh my God, Jerry, you have to see this!”
The first plane had struck one of the twin towers of the World Trade Center and I watched the second crash into the remaining tower.
We both watched, speechless, at what was happening before our eyes.
"Wow Nadine, I can't believe this is happening!"
"Me either" she exclaimed. "Who would do such a thing?"
Sadly, we watched as the first, then the second tower came crashing into a massive, crumpled mass.
President George Bush appeared on television with calming words and a pledge that the perpetrators would be found and brought to justice.
Later that day, I learned from a radio broadcast that it was believed to have been Middle Eastern terrorists who pulled off the single largest attack on America in the history of this country.
What a sad day for America. What a sad day for us. That day, my wife and I mourned America's loss of innocence.
— Jerry Stillings, Butte
Images of selfless responders still bring tears
As people and smoke were pouring out of the World Trade Center buildings, first responders — firefighters, EMTs, police officers —were fearlessly and selflessly rushing in to provide aid. The images of them running up crowded, smoke-filled stairwells brought me to tears then and haunt me to this day.
— Tom Powers, Butte
Attack through the eyes of a first-grader
It was September 11th, 2001, 8:45 a.m., and I was sitting in my 1st grade classroom during reading time. My teacher was very keen on giving all the students time to perfect their reading skills. A voice comes over the intercom and calls my name down to the main office. I grab my belongings and head out. My mother was waiting for me there. “Hi, why are you here?” I ask. ”Something has happened, we need to go to the airport.” My father was supposed to be going on a business trip to Chicago. We get in my mother’s black Chevy Tahoe and drive off towards New Haven, CT. I hear an announcement come on the radio “a second plane has just hit the WTC, this is clearly now a terrorist attack.” I ask my mother what that meant. She said she didn’t know what was going on. I’m an aviation fanatic and knew at the time that two jets don’t accidentally hit buildings. We got to the airport and my father was waiting there for us. All planes had been ordered to turn back in the NYC area after the first plane had hit. I didn’t understand the gravity of the situation at that time, but I knew that since my father’s plane had been forced to land back at the airport, that it was not a good situation. We headed back to my hometown and spent the day in a diner watching the news unfold.
— Noah Rubin
Senseless death of 3,000 of my fellow Americans
On September 11, 2001, I was on the Montana Tech campus, where I teach. My wife called and told me the first plane had hit the tower. Strangely, I didn’t feel all that alarmed. I knew radical Islamists were planning terrorist attacks against America; I recalled when President Clinton had bombed Sudan after al-Qaeda had blown up the American embassy in Kenya. I certainly didn’t expect the towers to collapse. My wife said she’d called my folks in in the borough of Queens, in New York City, where I grew up, and gotten through, and they were safe. But after I heard that the second plane had hit the tower, I knew this was an unprecedented catastrophe. The television image of that second plane crashing into the building is etched eternally in my mind. It was so powerful I almost felt as if I was there. This time my wife and I weren’t able to get through to my parents, because all the phone lines were jammed. When I went to class, I immediately told my students that we mustn’t harass the Muslim students at Tech (our college has a lot of Saudi students, because of the Petroleum Engineering program) because all Muslims weren’t responsible for this attack. Then I turned over the whole class to a group discussion. Like most Americans, I felt an enormous surge of patriotism and incredible rage at the terrorists who’d killed innocent civilians whose only crime was showing up for work in the morning. I wanted to wring bin Laden’s neck with my bare hands. But now I see the American government over-reacted to 9/11. The so-called “war on terror” was unwinnable, because “terror” is a tactic, not a group. We should have narrowed our revenge purely on al-Qaeda. The worst mistake America made was invading Iraq, because the Bush administration ignored solid intelligence that Saddam, while a brutal dictator, was uninvolved in 9/11. And now we’re seeing the catastrophic conclusion of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan, with the Taliban back in control just as they were when we invaded. But I confess I saw none of this at the time, because I was so enraged by the senseless death of 3,000 of my fellow Americans.
— Henry Gonshak
Still in disbelief over horror of 9/11
I like many will never forget the morning of 9/11. I was leaving for school at Montana Tech. I couldn't believe my eyes. I thought it was fiction. As I watched, the second plane hit ... I was in total disbelief. We gathered around the television as tears rolled down my face. I knew right then our world would never be the same....
Five years later on 9/ 11 my son was born. MY ONLY BOY! Instantly 9/11 was different for me. A day of joy intertwined with heartache and tragedy.
Fast forward 5 years. We are watching the 10th year memorial ceremony. My son, now 5 says to me on his birthday "Dad how come this had to happen? Doesn't everyone love America? I had no answer. That was almost 10 years ago and I still don't have an answer.
To our family 9/11 is a little different. We celebrate but we never forget. This tragedy affects people that weren't even born yet. As is the case with us. It's my son's birthday but he is forever correlated with this same day of horror....
— TJ Gordon
Direct orders to evacuate building
September 11th 2001 started out like any other day. I got up, got ready, and went to work. When I walked into the office, people were standing in our training room watching TV. I hadn’t heard anything yet. I was totally shocked to see the first tower had been hit and was on fire.
When it was time for the office to open, we unlocked the doors, people came in for their appointments, and work started out as usual.
As soon as the second tower was hit, the phone rang. I was told to shut down the office immediately and to get everyone out of the building as quickly as possible. There were no exceptions. GET OUT NOW. These orders were straight from Washington, DC. Were we a possible target?
I told everyone to log off their computers and I asked their claimants to leave immediately. I told them everyone had to leave NOW. I told employees they would be phoned when it was safe to return to work.
I couldn’t leave until everyone was gone, the computer equipment was shut down, and the building was secured. By the time I left I was shaking. I drove home and watched the horror unfold on TV.
Everyone felt the grief and sense of loss although most of us weren’t directly involved. I shed many tears. It was a dark and terrifying time.
I remember the American flag fluttering on the melted remnants of the twin towers. America remained strong and united.
— Mary Wolstein, Butte