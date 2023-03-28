Butte history is not just a hobby for Lindsay Lambrecht Mulcahy, it’s also her passion. The one-time administrative assistant at the Butte-Silver Bow Archives was recently named its assistant director.

The Butte native is definitely qualified for the job. A graduate of Montana State University with a degree in, you guessed it, history, Mulcahy has been working at her craft for several years now.

Her impressive resume includes a stint at the Mai Wah Society and driving the Old No. 1 trolley car through Butte while sharing random bits of history with tourists and residents alike. Prior to joining the Archives team, she was a curator at the World Museum of Mining and helped teach a Mining City history class for adults through Butte School District No. 1.

During this time, she married Scott Mulcahy and is now the mother of two daughters, Colie, 9, and Rizzie, 6.

In the three years she has been at the Archives, Mulcahy has contributed her expertise to numerous projects including a variety of online virtual historic Butte tours and a Facebook favorite, the ABCs of Butte, which celebrates the men and women of the town’s past. She has also partnered with other B-SB departments to sponsor the “Hike through History” summer series, which features guest speakers sharing their knowledge of Butte history, all the while hiking along one of Butte’s many trails.

The job is no hardship for Mulcahy. She is passionate about her hometown and feels its biggest asset is its people.

“People are always helping each other out,” she said. “I don’t think you experience that same sense of community in other towns like you do here in Butte.”

The historian finds herself in her element working at the Archives. One of the job perks is helping people in their quest to learn more — whether it be about their ancestors, a specific event, or a significant era in Butte’s history.

“I seriously learn something new every day,” she said.

While assisting a man who was researching his family tree, she found that something new. Mulcahy learned that at one time, if a woman who was born in Butte married an immigrant, she lost her citizenship and had to reapply.

“That was pretty wild,” she said. “I did not know that.”

For Mulcahy, Butte history was and is her favorite subject. If she could travel back in time, the 1910s would be the decade she'd choose.

That particular era was chosen because not only did the town’s population reach its zenith of approximately 100,000 in the 1910s, it was also an era of big events, including mining disasters, labor and social unrest, the Spanish flu epidemic and World War I.

“There was just so much happening,” she said. “It was such a wild time.”

Mulcahy’s job description has now changed a bit. As assistant director, she will be in charge of non-current government records, which can run the gamut from speeding tickets to coroner’s report. She is also in charge of the Archives’ nearly 50 volunteers, a job that is no hardship for Mulcahy.

“We have a really great crew of volunteers,” she said.

One part of her job has not changed. She will continue to help those needing research assistance.

“I would really miss that,” she said.