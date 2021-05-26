Butte, Anaconda veterans plan Memorial Day events

Butte's United Veterans Council Memorial Day ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Stodden Park with a 10-man Honor Guard presence.
UVC Commander Dave Reisenauer will lead the call to order, followed by the Marine Corps League's Posting of the Colors. Butte-Silver Bow Commissioner Cindi Shaw will sing the National Anthem.
The Marine Corps League will handle the Lowering of the Colors, followed by a moment of silence for the departed veterans and the invocation by Pastor Doug Kykeil.
Messages will be delivered by Sen. Jon Tester, Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher, Fire Chief Brian Doherty, Sheriff Ed Lester, and representatives for Sen. Steve Daines, Rep. Matt Rosendale and Gov. Greg Gianforte. Judge Robert Whelan will also be speaking at this event.
Kykeil will perform the benediction, and Sen. Tester will play taps.
Finally, Marine Corps League #724 will handle the Raising of the Colors.
Following the ceremony at Stodden Park, the Honor Guard will place wreaths at the monuments at each cemetery in Butte.
The schedule is as follows.
Mount Moriah Cemetery
11 a.m. — G.A.R. plot
11:15 a.m. — Spanish American Plot
Sunset Memorial Park
Noon
Mountain View Cemetery
12:45 p.m. — V.F.W Monument
1 p.m. — American Legion Monument
Holy Cross Cemetery
1:15 p.m. — Veterans Plot
For more details, contact Dave Reisenauer, 406-565-7985.
IN ANACONDA
Anaconda’s veterans will be commemorating Memorial Day with ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the Washoe Theatre with a presentation of the colors, singing of the National Anthem, recital of the Gettysburg address and reading of the special orders.
The keynote speech, written by Lee Burt, will be read by Reece Conners. American Legion Auxiliary wreath bearers will be acknowledged at the ceremony as well.
Veterans will then proceed to the Vietnam Memorial for the children’s wreath-laying and the post everlasting ceremony. The children who will be laying the wreaths are asked to meet at 10:30 a.m. at the theater.
The American Legion Auxiliary wreath bearers will place wreathes near the names on markers. They are American Legion Post 21 — Dane Mitchell; American Legion Auxiliary — Mazee Mitchell; DAV — Taylor McNeil; AOH and LAOH — Hendrix Fehrer and Natalie Lorello. The VFW and Marine Corps League will also be represented.
Anaconda-Deerlodge County veterans who have died in the past year will be honored.
The public is invited to the ceremony and to a luncheon at the American Legion Hall afterward.
For more details, contact Philip Watt at 406-563-2031.
Moe among fallen soldiers honored
ANACONDA — Anacondan Lt. Ronald Moe, who was lost in Ninh Thuan Province, South Vietnam on Nov. 26, 1968, at the age of 24, will be honored at noon, Monday, May 31, at Sunset Memorial Gardens near Anaconda, with Larry Bowler of Sandy, Utah, officiating.
On Memorial Day weekend, in small cemeteries across the nation, surviving members of the 589th Engineer Battalion Association-Vietnam will conduct flower placing ceremonies to honor each of the 26 individuals, including Moe, who died while serving with the unit in Vietnam.
Moe served with B Company of the 589th Engineer Battalion. Moe is survived by a brother, John Moe of Seattle, Washington; sister, Darlene Christensen of Wisdom; and sister, Sharlene Hattan of Independence, Oregon.
Family, friends and the public are welcome to attend.
For details, contact Denis Cowand Poole at 813-345-1458, or email Denis@589thEngineers.com.