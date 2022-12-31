Butte, Anaconda residents share ‘hopes and dreams’ for 2023

What are your hopes and dreams for 2023? That was the question pitched to several Butte and Anaconda residents.

The first thing that popped into Mary Johnston’s head when asked was her hope for Anaconda’s continued success in sustaining existing businesses and attracting new ones. Lately, the nearby town has been on a roll.

The Discover Anaconda tourism director also hopes she and other Anaconda officials will be successful in addressing not only the lack of housing in their area, but the workforce situation.

“We need to work on both,” Johnston said.

Father Patrick Beretta views “hopes and dreams” differently.

“Hopes are more realistic and inspire us to persevere in our goals,” he said.

As for dreams, the parish priest believes they allow a person to be bolder and give wings to their imagination.

“They define us, they bare our souls,” he said.

His hopes for the coming year include getting a strong handle on the fentanyl crisis, and putting aside political differences for not just the community, but for our country, as well. Finally, an end to war and repression would be an answer to the Butte priest’s prayers.

“I hope that 2023 brings the end of the war in Ukraine,” said Beretta, “and the overthrow of the horribly repressive regimes of Iran and Afghanistan.”

Wouldn’t it be nice to see the citizens of the world honor mutual respect, inspire the joys of being alive, and have the boldness to love, forgive and reconcile?

Now that’s a dream Father Beretta fervently wishes would come true for 2023.

In his dreams he also envisions a world in which the coexistence of multi-billionaires and starving children would be viewed as utterly immoral.

“I dream of healing wounds, comforting grief, feeding spiritual hunger and bringing joy and laughter to the sad and lonesome,” he said.

For Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, there are list of things that keep him up at night. Despite some sleepless nights, he remains optimistic.

“It’s been a rough couple of years for our entire staff, with the pandemic and the number of experienced people who have left the department,” said Lester. “Experience is very hard to replace.”

The sheriff’s hopes and dreams for 2023 are to stabilize staffing levels and to implement the new records management system. One dream has already become a reality as Jackson Kappes, Nicole Stewart, Shon Hicks, Jake Renouard and Caleb Hash have become the newest law enforcement recruits.

Also on the horizon, hopefully, are an updated radio system, along with an upgraded records system.

Even though things are probably going to get a bit more hectic, Lester is looking forward to the upcoming year.

“I get to work with great people who work hard to keep our citizens safe,” he said. “I’m excited for 2023!”

Hunter and conservationist Chris Marchion of Anaconda may have hopes and dreams for the future, but he is also very thankful.

“We need to be thankful for all the things we got right, starting with the Montana Constitution, the diversity of our landscape, and how well we have worked together,” said Marchion.

Looking ahead, the Anaconda man noted that currently the State of Montana has a huge budget surplus.

“We have larger needs in this state that have not been met,” said Marchion, “and we need to use that surplus.”

Marchion hopes some of that money will go toward the mental health crisis, along with addressing the overcrowded prison system with its dwindling workforce.

“There is a real need there,” he said.

In addition, Marchion hopes to see Montana’s infrastructure needs seriously addressed.

“Small communities have real issues,” said Marchion. “Take some of that surplus and put it towards infrastructure.”

Finally, Marchion knows that outdoor recreation is the backbone of Montana’s economy and a fundamental part of our lifestyle.

“We have some opportunities to build on that foundation and improve upon it,” said Marchion, “and not squander it due to political differences.”

Instead of hopes and dreams, Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher has goals — one of which is to continue sustaining growth and recovery for the Butte community.

“We need to continue to recognize that we have a great place to live,” said Gallagher, “while remaining authentic to our roots.”

An additional goal for the chief executive’s is to remain one of Butte’s biggest cheerleaders.

“There’s no doubt, Butte has such a unique culture,” said Gallagher. “We need to let others know while staying true to who we are.”

His hope in the very near future is to make an announcement regarding Butte’s economic recovery.

“I hope to be sharing some really big news regarding our economic progress,” said Gallagher.

Finally, Bill Melvin, the Butte Civic Center’s general manager, really isn’t asking for too much. He just wants to witness kindness come back in fashion for 2023.

Recognizing that the last two years has been hard on everyone, Melvin believes it’s time to heal and accentuate all the positive aspects we have in the Butte community.

“Treat others as you want to be treated,” advised Melvin. “Just be nice, that’s all that matters.”