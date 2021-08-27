Butte, Anaconda men plead not guilty to drug charges

Anthony Wayne Lamere, 23, of Butte and Jeremy Michael Rivers, 44, of Anaconda both pleaded not guilty to separate counts of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute meth.

The men appeared Monday in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto

If convicted of the most serious crime, Lamere faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and U.S. Postal Service investigated the Lamere case.

Rivers faces a mandatory minimum five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and at least four years of supervised release.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Postal Service investigated Rivers' case.

Both men have been detained pending further proceedings.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.