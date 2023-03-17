Naturally, the main event for Butte’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities is its annual parade. But to be honest, there are so many more events on tap, too.

The Butte America Foundation will again host Butte's St. Patrick's Day Parade, which begins at noon Friday, March 17, in Historic Uptown Butte.

The parade will be led by Grand Marshal Jim McCarthy, a lifetime Butte volunteer, who's played leadership roles in Butte Celebrations, Friends of the Archives Board and the World Museum of Mining and is a founding member of Butte Historical Memorials.

All parade entries must be assembled by 11:30 a.m. at the Lexington Gardens (off Arizona on East Granite) and will be staged east on Granite, south on Covert and east on Broadway.

The parade route begins at the corner of Arizona and Granite, proceeding west on Granite to Montana, south on Montana to Park St., east on Park St. to Arizona where disassembly can begin.

Some streets in Uptown Butte will be closed on St. Patrick's Day and will reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday, March 18. Anyone parked in the no-vehicle access area will get a note asking them to remove their vehicle.

Main Street will be closed from Granite to Broadway, keeping the crowd contained outside of Maloney’s Bar, but Granite and Broadway will remain open.

A second section of Main will be closed from Broadway to Galena. Park Street will be closed from Montana to Wyoming. Dakota will remain open to allow access to the parking garage.

Barricades at Granite and Galena will have jersey rails behind them. All other barricades will be held down with sandbags. Emergency vehicles will have access to the closed area.

OTHER EVENTS IN BUTTE, ANACONDA

Edmonton Bagpipers back in Butte — The Pipes and Drums Band of the Edmonton Police Service will be back in Butte Wednesday-Friday, March 15-17. Due to the pandemic, the beloved parade favorite has been absent from Butte. Coordinated by Friends of the Pipers led by Mainstreet Uptown Butte, this visit will continue a tradition that began in 1984, when a small contingent marched and played in the parade.

St. Patrick’s Day Color Run — The annual St. Patrick's Day Color Run will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Maroon Activities Center, 550 E. Mercury. This color run is a healthy, alternative activity option for youth, families, and the community to participate in on St. Patrick’s Day. There will be food, music, and activities hosted by students. For details, call 406-723-6706.

Mass at St. Patrick’s Church — To honor St. Patrick, the Patron Saint of Ireland, a special Mass will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, March 17, at St. Patrick’s Church, 329 W. Mercury St. Father Patrick Beretta will talk about “Croagh Patrick, the Holy Mountain and the Irish Spirituality of Sacramental Landscape.” Traditional Irish music will be played and there will be a Hibernian procession.

Mass at Holy Family Church — Anaconda's St. Patrick's Day celebration begins at 9 a.m. Friday, March 17, with a Mass at Holy Family Church, 217 W. Pennsylvania Ave.

Hurling teams take to the field — Come be a part of history this St. Patrick’s Day in uptown Butte, as the national sport of Ireland is once again on display. At 2 p.m. Friday, March 17, head on up to Bob Green Field at Montana Tech and watch Butte's own Wolfe Tones take on Missoula’s Thomas Meagher Hurling Club in an epic battle of Gaelic courage and pride. Be sure to make time to witness what is known as the "fastest game on grass" and sow your wild Irish voices as you cheer on these athletes who have trained hard to showcase this ancient warrior sport. Catch a free ride to the field by getting on the Butte trolley just outside Park Street Liquor. This family-friendly, alcohol and tobacco-free event should prove a perfect addition to a day of celebrating Irish heritage.

McGrath’s Pub and Christina’s Cocina — Join the party at McGrath’s Pub and Christina’s Cocina, 2201 Silver Bow Blvd., with live music by Pickles & Co. and bagpiper Rob Seccomb from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 17. Irish food and drink specials available. For details, call Judy Powers 406 560-2793.

“Goings on” at the Elks — The Butte Elks Lodge at 206 W. Galena St., will open at 10 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day. From noon to 6 p.m., Reuben sandwiches will be on the menu, along with corned beef and cabbage. Andy Larson will be performing from 1 to 4 p.m., with the Great Scots Pipe & Drum Band making a special appearance at 2:30 p.m.

At the Knights of Columbus — On tap at the Knights of Columbus at 224 W. Park St., Friday, March 17, will be Butte’s traditional St. Patrick’s Day meal of corned beef and cabbage. Pasties will be available as well, along with kielbasa.

M&M Bar and Cafe — The M&M, 14 N. Main, will offer DJ music and food vendors on Main Street on St. Patrick's Day.

Music on St. Patrick’s Day

Following the parade in Uptown Butte, the Mining City’s very own Irish band, Dublin Gulch, will be performing at The Butte Depot, 818 S. Arizona St.

Andy Larson will be performing from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena St.

Pickles & Co. and bagpiper Rob Seccomb from 4 to 8 p.m. at McGrath's Tavern, 2201 Silver Bow Blvd.

Helena-based band Rocket to Uranus and bluesman Eric “Fingers” Ray Gustafson will be playing throughout the day at the Silver Dollar Saloon, 133 S. Main St.

John Montoya will be performing from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Richest Hill Casino & Lounge, 22 W. Galena St. From 8 to 11 p.m., King Friday will take the stage.

The Big Butte Casino & Lounge, 43 E. Park St., will feature Levi Blom at 4 p.m. and High Ore Road at 8 p.m.

Parade in Anaconda — The Smelter City will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a parade at 2 p.m. Friday, March 17. The annual event includes the Anaconda AOH Pipes & Drums and will begin at the AOH Hall, 321 E. Commercial Ave.

Handing Down the Heritage — Saving the best for last, Dublin Gulch and the Tiernan Irish Dancers, along with the Edmonton Police Service Pipes & Drums, will help on stage at the annual “Handing Down the Heritage” show Friday, March 17, at the Butte Civic Center, 1340 Harrison Ave. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and is a great multi-generational St. Patrick's Day celebration the way Butte used to celebrate with music and dance. Concessions will be open. Admission fees are $15 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets are available at the Butte Civic Center and Tiernan Irish Dance families.

AOH sponsoring free carousel rides — The men and women’s divisions of Butte’s Ancient Order of Hibernians are again giving back to the community with free carousel rides for children from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel in Stodden Park.

Lecture on Irish in Butte — Ciara Ryan, program director at the Foundation for Montana History, will present “Ethnic Patriotism: Buttes Irish Community from 1880 to 1920” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at B'nai Israel Cultural Center, 327 W. Galena St. The lecture is free, but donations to the Cultural Center are welcomed.