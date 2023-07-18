Missoula’s Pettifoggers to perform in Butte

The Pettifoggers will be guests of the Butte-Silver Bow Archives at noon Friday and perform at 7 p.m. at the Clark Chateau ballroom. Their appearance is part of a current project, “New Songs for the Butte Mining Camp.”

The indie rock band hails from Missoula and, according to their YouTube channel, have a “passion for sustainability and prioritizing the natural world.”

Dillon hosting second annual garden tour

DILLON — The second annual Dillon Garden Tour will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Participants will tour six different gardens in the Dillon area. Tickets are $5 and proceeds benefit the Dillon Food Pantry.

Tickets can be purchased at Dillon businesses — Wopmack’s Printing, Patagonia, Stephens Nursery, and Wildwood Floral.

For more details, call 406-988-0360 or 406-498-6198.

Concert planned Saturday in Virginia City

VIRGINIA CITY — At 7 p.m. Saturday, the Elling House Arts and Humanities Center will present Paul Boruff with Dark Fiddle in concert.

Paul Boruff with Dark Fiddle play an eclectic selection of music that includes original compositions, as well as select contemporary, traditional and classical music. This duo features Boruff on vocals and guitar and Lise Brunhart on viola and flute.

Admission for this concert is $20. Elling House is located at 404 E. Idaho St., Virginia City. For more details, call 406-843-5454 or 406-843-5507 or go to www.ellinghouse.org

Butte 100 atop Continental Divide

The Butte 100 mountain bike race starts at 6 a.m. Saturday and consists of three individual races, a 25-, 50-, and 100-mile ride.

The event is held atop the Continental Divide just outside of Butte. For details, go to www.butte100.com.

Hike to the Bell-Diamond Overlook

On Thursday, July 27, “Hikes through History” will include one of the best views of the city at the Bell-Diamond Overlook.

Led by Abby Peltomaa, people will meet at 9 a.m. at the Granite Mountain Speculator Mine Memorial for this moderate hike.

It’s the town’s rich history that will be shared through the 2023 “Hikes through History.” Each hike will begin at 9 a.m. every Thursday from July 13 through Sept. 7.

Butte-Silver Bow’s annual fair coming soon

The Butte-Silver Bow County Fair will be Thursday-Saturday, July 27-29, at the Original Mine. Before the fair, the Ueland Ranch at Ramsay will play host to a horse show this Saturday.

Livestock and 4-H competitions will be featured along with concerts from country music singer Priscilla Block and local band High Ore Road. Magician Jeff Martin will also have several shows.

Flips and jumps will be part of the festivities, thanks to Butte daredevil Levi Renz and other freestyle motorcycle riders.

BBQ and Brewfest competition in Deer Lodge

DEER LODGE — Cookin’ on the Clark Fork BBQ Competition and Brewfest will be from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29, on Main Street in Deer Lodge.

The sixth-annual event includes food and brews and a number of craft and artisan vendors. The barbecue competition categories include chicken, pork, pork ribs, beef brisket, hamburger and open class.

The “tasty token and drink chip sales” start at noon and enables a person to sample the barbecue entries, along with the brews. Each token purchase comes with a People’s Choice ticket to vote for your favorite barbecued dish.

Jackson’s Garden brunch and auction July 30

SHERIDAN — Jackson’s Garden on Mill Creek Road in Sheridan will host its annual brunch and auction fundraiser from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 30.

The event is free, but donations are accepted. Before the brunch, an ecumenical worship service will be held at 9 a.m.

This brunch is an opportunity for community members to enjoy good food, conversation and tour the flower and vegetable gardens. The public is invited to attend.

Jackson’s Garden, a non-profit, helps the community grow healthy foods. All proceeds go toward operating the garden. For more details, call 406-596-1005 or go to www.jacksonsgarden.org.

Shakespeare in the Park at Stodden

Montana Shakespeare in the Park comes to Butte’s Stodden Park at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, to perform William Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure.” The event is free.

The play has not been performed by this company since 2000. For details about performance times and locations, call 406-994-3310.

Smeltermen’s Celebration Aug. 4-6

ANACONDA — Anaconda’s Smeltermen’s Celebration, a throwback festival of the smelter stack history and the people who created the town of Anaconda, will be Friday-Sunday, Aug. 4-6.

The three-day event features sidewalk sales, an art walk, Kennedy Common brew fest with music, food and family fun, Smelter City Scamper race, and a parade.

Bus tours to the Anaconda Stack are $15 and can be purchased at Discover Anaconda Visitors Center, 306 E. Park St.

Serbian Festival includes food and fun

The annual Serbian Festival is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, 2100 Continental Dr. Admission is free.

The celebration of food, music and fun highlights the church and founding culture in Butte with homemade Serbian food, drink and desserts, as well as dancers and music under a large shade tent in the parking lot.

Some of the featured food includes kielbasa, sarma, barbecued lamb and pork, povitica, baklava and much. For details, call 406-723-7889.

Mining City Irish welcome back An Ri Ra

Montana’s premier Irish festival, An Ri Ra, comes to Butte Friday-Sunday, Aug. 11-13, with its promise of quality Irish music and dance.

Many of the events will take place at the Original Mine Yard on Main Street, but there are other venues as well, including the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St., Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse, 155 W. Granite St., St. Mary's Church, which is across from the Original Mine gate, and the Butte Brewing Company, 465 E. Galena St.

Dance troupe to hold back-to-school bazaar

The Little Steps Dance Troupe will host a back-to-school bazaar from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Butte Plaza Mall.

Several vendors will be on hand, showcasing crafts, arts, treats, jewelry, woodwork, photography, beauty products and more.

‘New Songs’ to feature Lane Wilber

The Butte-Silver Bow Archives and the historic Clark Chateau will again be hosting the popular project, “New Songs for the Butte Mining Camp” Friday-Saturday, Aug. 18-19.

Lane Wilber will be featured at noon Friday, Aug. 18, at the Butte Archives and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Clark Chateau ballroom. The singer and songwriter from Missoula plays music described as “Outlaw Country” and “Americana.”

All Brown Bag talks at the Butte Archives are free. Tickets at the Clark Chateau are $10 for each concert, and can be purchased on its website or pay at the door.

‘Fairest Isle’ on Elling House calendar

VIRGINIA CITY — The Elling House Arts and Humanities Center and Baroque Music Montana will present Fairest Isle at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at 404 E. Idaho St., Virginia City.

Fairest Isle takes some jiggy steps into Folk Baroque and Courtly Tunes from 18th-century England where folk melodies were blended with new French and Italian forms.

Playing on period instruments will be Cape Breton fiddler David Greenberg, baroque violin; Carrie Krause, baroque violin; Anna O’Connell, harp; Nate Helgeson, baroque bassoon; Annabeth Shirley, cello; and John Lenti, obo.

Admission is free. Donations are appreciated.