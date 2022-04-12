Butte, Anaconda births listed

April 1
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Keid Walker Jessop
Parents: Cassidy and Alan Jessop, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 6 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Jessa Harned-Moralez, Aspen Jessop, Nayvie Jessop. Grandparents: Amy Holodnick, Helena; Steve Kittel, Helena; Jim Holodnick, Helena; Gene Harned, Butte; Sherry and Nap Jessop, Cedar City, Utah; Great-grandparents: Herb and Sherry Fillbach, Butte; John B. Johnson, Port Hill, Idaho.
April 4
In Community Hospital of Anaconda
Boy: Joshua Christopher McManamon
Parents: Cheyanne Cunningham and Shane McManamon Weight: 8 lbs., 6 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Hope Eaton, Kiara Eaton, Izzy Eaton, Tyler Cunningham, Shane McManamon Jr., Sevanah McManamon, Bentlee Alger, Garrett Allen, Rykard Oldander. Grandparents: Jennifer Cunningham, Michelle McManamon, Donald Sevey. Great-grandparents: Linda McManamon.
April 4
In St. James Healthcare
Girl: Lily Jean Lacinak
Parents: Art and Kara Lacinak, Twin Bridges. Weight: 8 lbs., 3 oz. Length: 21 in. Siblings: Lexi Marie Lacinak. Grandparents: Vernon and Dianne Spaabeck, Fort Benton; Timothy Lacinak, Silver Star; Jan Prentice, Wellington, New Zealand; Great-grandparents: Carol Larson, Fort Benton.
April 7
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Ezra Wendall Smith
Parents: Shawn and Monica Smith, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs., 1 oz. Length: 21½ in. Grandparents: Wendall and Angela Smith, Anaconda; Alan and Machelle Wood, St. Clairsville, Ohio; Jody Smith, North Canton, Ohio; Great-grandparents: Doris Grysikiewicz, Anaconda; J.C. and Judy Sanders, Rockport, Texas.
April 8
In St. James Healthcare
Boy: Rial Patrick Gunlikson
Parents: Rial and Mariah Gunlikson, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 1 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Rial Sr. Gunlikson, Kalispell; Kim Gunlikson, Kalispell; Ross Richardson, Butte; Sheila Richardson, Butte; Great- grandparents: Russ Novak, Kalispell; Rich and Leslie Gunlikson, Kalispell; Marv and Dianne Holdren, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.