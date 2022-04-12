 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Butte, Anaconda births listed

  • 0

April 1

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Keid Walker Jessop

Parents: Cassidy and Alan Jessop, Butte. Weight: 7 lbs., 6 oz. Length: 19 in. Siblings: Jessa Harned-Moralez, Aspen Jessop, Nayvie Jessop. Grandparents: Amy Holodnick, Helena; Steve Kittel, Helena; Jim Holodnick, Helena; Gene Harned, Butte; Sherry and Nap Jessop, Cedar City, Utah; Great-grandparents: Herb and Sherry Fillbach, Butte; John B. Johnson, Port Hill, Idaho.

April 4

In Community Hospital of Anaconda

Boy: Joshua Christopher McManamon

Parents: Cheyanne Cunningham and Shane McManamon Weight: 8 lbs., 6 oz. Length: 19½ in. Siblings: Hope Eaton, Kiara Eaton, Izzy Eaton, Tyler Cunningham, Shane McManamon Jr., Sevanah McManamon, Bentlee Alger, Garrett Allen, Rykard Oldander. Grandparents: Jennifer Cunningham, Michelle McManamon, Donald Sevey. Great-grandparents: Linda McManamon.

People are also reading…

April 4

In St. James Healthcare

Girl: Lily Jean Lacinak

Parents: Art and Kara Lacinak, Twin Bridges. Weight: 8 lbs., 3 oz. Length: 21 in. Siblings: Lexi Marie Lacinak. Grandparents: Vernon and Dianne Spaabeck, Fort Benton; Timothy Lacinak, Silver Star; Jan Prentice, Wellington, New Zealand; Great-grandparents: Carol Larson, Fort Benton.

April 7

In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Ezra Wendall Smith

Parents: Shawn and Monica Smith, Butte. Weight: 8 lbs., 1 oz. Length: 21½ in. Grandparents: Wendall and Angela Smith, Anaconda; Alan and Machelle Wood, St. Clairsville, Ohio; Jody Smith, North Canton, Ohio; Great-grandparents: Doris Grysikiewicz, Anaconda; J.C. and Judy Sanders, Rockport, Texas.

 April 8

 In St. James Healthcare

Boy: Rial Patrick Gunlikson

Parents:  Rial and Mariah Gunlikson, Butte. Weight: 6 lbs., 1 oz. Length: 19 in. Grandparents: Rial Sr. Gunlikson, Kalispell; Kim Gunlikson, Kalispell; Ross Richardson, Butte; Sheila Richardson, Butte; Great- grandparents: Russ Novak, Kalispell; Rich and Leslie Gunlikson, Kalispell; Marv and Dianne Holdren, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Modi more Russian oil imports not in India’s interest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News