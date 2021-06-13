Butte affordable housing resale warehouse rebrands as ReStore

Cote said he’s been working 15 paid and 15 unpaid hours every week to get the warehouse ready.

“I’m ready for a vacation,” he said.

Cote said he plans to take a step back from the warehouse and let the staff handle things.

To get the warehouse ready, staff and volunteers repainted some surfaces blue and reorganized the entire inventory. Now, every donated product is easily visible in neat aisles or organized displays. According to Ralph, this wasn’t always the case — the resale warehouse was a bit of a mess. Not anymore.

ReStore opened as a clean and organized warehouse, complete with a table set up with cupcakes and Doritos. Miller said they were “completely swamped” with donations when they reopened.

Miller said ReStore staff is proud of the store.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They feel like it’s going to be one of the better ReStores in the nation,” Miller said.