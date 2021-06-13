Butte affordable housing resale warehouse rebrands as ReStore

Habitat for Humanity’s Butte ReStore held a grand reopening June 4 after a rebranding.
The ReStore, located at 821 S. Arizona St., supports Habitat for Humanity in southwest Montana. They accept donations of used building materials, sell those materials at a discount price to aspiring builders, and use the profits to support Habitat for Humanity’s efforts to build low-income housing.
“The community gives it to us, and we give it back to the community,” warehouse manager Shawn Cote said.
No matter its name, the building has been serving as a hub for affordable housing efforts.
“We’ve always needed this thing whether it’s a ReStore or not,” Barbara Miller said. Miller is both the project director of Habitat for Humanity in southwest Montana and the executive director of the National Affordable Housing Network, which partners with Habitat for Humanity.
ReStore assistant manager Maria Ralph said people were already calling them a ReStore before the rebrand, and while they were closed for two weeks before the opening, they received a lot of calls from people wanting to donate. AmeriCorps member Shane Ellanson, who’s working with them for the year, updated their website and social media. Ralph predicted that they’ll get a lot more engagement from now on thanks to the updated website and longer hours. Miller said people used to wait outside before the warehouse opened.
Cote said he’s been working 15 paid and 15 unpaid hours every week to get the warehouse ready.
“I’m ready for a vacation,” he said.
Cote said he plans to take a step back from the warehouse and let the staff handle things.
To get the warehouse ready, staff and volunteers repainted some surfaces blue and reorganized the entire inventory. Now, every donated product is easily visible in neat aisles or organized displays. According to Ralph, this wasn’t always the case — the resale warehouse was a bit of a mess. Not anymore.
ReStore opened as a clean and organized warehouse, complete with a table set up with cupcakes and Doritos. Miller said they were “completely swamped” with donations when they reopened.
Miller said ReStore staff is proud of the store.
“They feel like it’s going to be one of the better ReStores in the nation,” Miller said.
Before June 4, the warehouse was just called a resale warehouse. In order to be branded as a ReStore, Habitat for Humanity affiliates need to employ paid staff for a certain number of hours and pay branding fees to Habitat for Humanity. In exchange, Habitat for Humanity provides gifts in kind such as paint, electrical supplies and appliances. A few years ago, Habitat for Humanity decided that all of its affiliate stores needed to be ReStores. The deadline to do so was extended due to COVID-19, and Miller said that Habitat for Humanity provides a “startup ramp” to help ReStores get to the point that they can pay their fees in full.
“We have some time before we have to pay fees,” Miller said.
Ellanson said that most of the rebranding changes are on the business side, not the daily warehouse operations.
“Customers won’t really see a massive difference,” Ellanson said.
The building will still be open Wednesday through Saturday, but with longer hours. The ReStore will operate Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. They hope the change in hours will result in more business.
“Every sale that’s made is money in Habitat’s pocket to help continue providing affordable housing,” Ellanson said.
Now that the rebrand is finished, ReStore’s staff has an idea of what they want to do next.
“We want to keep usable material out of landfill,” newly hired store manager Dave Ryan said.
Ryan said people often throw away things that ReStore could sell, and he’d like to put up flyers or even a billboard at the landfill to tell people about ReStore. He’d love to have a parking area at the landfill with a ReStore drop-off location, but doesn’t think that’s feasible anytime soon.
“If you go out and stand at the dump, there’s this huge amount of stuff that’s just thrown away,” Miller said.
Miller said that she also wants to create more job opportunities for people with disabilities such as herself, especially since Butte has a 40% higher rate of disabilities among people under 55 than the rest of the state.
Miller said that 300 to 400 people have helped at the ReStore over the years, and that’s why it is where it is today.
“People who want to make a difference — that’s how everything happens,” Miller said.