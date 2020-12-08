 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Butte 4-C's hosting 'Wave at Santa' drive-through parade for kids
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Butte 4-C's hosting 'Wave at Santa' drive-through parade for kids

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Butte 4-C's employees have planned a 'Wave at Santa' drive-through parade around the Montana Tech campus from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.

Parents can drive their kids up Park Street where they'll be greeted by Santa, and his elves will give out goody bags with candy, books and more.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Traffic will flow around the west end of Park Street and down Granite Street.

The event has been approved by the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department. Everyone must stay in their vehicles. 

Butte 4-C’s is a child care resource and referral agency serving Silver Bow, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Powell, Granite, Madison and Beaverhead counties.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

U-Haul pulls up just in time for Butte couple
Local

U-Haul pulls up just in time for Butte couple

On the day after Mark Huntington and Arika Pochervina had to shutter their Copper Tee custom apparel printing shop in March and layoff six employees due to COVID-19 restrictions, U-Haul came calling.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News