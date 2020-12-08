Butte 4-C's hosting 'Wave at Santa' drive-through parade for kids

Butte 4-C's employees have planned a 'Wave at Santa' drive-through parade around the Montana Tech campus from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.

Parents can drive their kids up Park Street where they'll be greeted by Santa, and his elves will give out goody bags with candy, books and more.

Traffic will flow around the west end of Park Street and down Granite Street.

The event has been approved by the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department. Everyone must stay in their vehicles.

Butte 4-C’s is a child care resource and referral agency serving Silver Bow, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Powell, Granite, Madison and Beaverhead counties.

