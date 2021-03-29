Busy news day 102 years ago when Virginia Bugni was born

It was a busy news day on March 28, 1919, the day Butte native Virginia Carpino Bugni was born.

World War I had come to an end just months before. However, another worldwide battle was still raging. The Spanish flu pandemic had not dissipated by nearly enough and in fact, would not be contained until the following year. Ironically, yet another global pandemic would rear its ugly head 100 years later.

In 1919, Montana’s population was at about 534,000. In 2021, that number has risen to approximately 1.9 million. Worldwide 102 years ago, the population was roughly 1.2 billon. The current estimate is closing in on 7.9 billion.

The front-page headline 102 years ago was “No Montana Resident May Carry a Concealed Weapon.” Obvious exemptions to the rule were police officials, secret service, game wardens and national guardsmen.

The Butte Miner reported “no man has the moral right to carry a gun; if afraid of a dog he should use a stick.”

Also newsworthy was the Butte Rotarians decision to get on board with the construction of the Skalkaho Highway. The organization donated $5,000 to the cause.

Completed in 1924, the 54-mile drive was built between the Bitterroot Valley and the Flint Creek Valley.