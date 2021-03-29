Busy news day 102 years ago when Virginia Bugni was born

It was a busy news day on March 28, 1919, the day Butte native Virginia Carpino Bugni was born.
World War I had come to an end just months before. However, another worldwide battle was still raging. The Spanish flu pandemic had not dissipated by nearly enough and in fact, would not be contained until the following year. Ironically, yet another global pandemic would rear its ugly head 100 years later.
In 1919, Montana’s population was at about 534,000. In 2021, that number has risen to approximately 1.9 million. Worldwide 102 years ago, the population was roughly 1.2 billon. The current estimate is closing in on 7.9 billion.
The front-page headline 102 years ago was “No Montana Resident May Carry a Concealed Weapon.” Obvious exemptions to the rule were police officials, secret service, game wardens and national guardsmen.
The Butte Miner reported “no man has the moral right to carry a gun; if afraid of a dog he should use a stick.”
Also newsworthy was the Butte Rotarians decision to get on board with the construction of the Skalkaho Highway. The organization donated $5,000 to the cause.
Completed in 1924, the 54-mile drive was built between the Bitterroot Valley and the Flint Creek Valley.
Labor tensions in Butte remained high and city officials were on the alert. So much so that ongoing investigations were being done on “undesirables.”
In an Anaconda Standard article, a reporter warned that “Lawless conditions in Butte due to activities of aliens are being probed now.”
Prohibition was in its infancy when Virginia was born. City officials were reporting that $5,000 worth of liquor had been destroyed since Jan. 1. That’s more than $76,000 in today’s market.
Also in 1919, there were eight Butte theaters that featured everything from vaudeville to silent film.
Touted as the “most wildly exciting love story of the screen” was the movie, “The Romance of Tarzan.” On March 28, it was the featured film at the Rialto Theater, advertised as Butte’s “”best photoplay house.”
Starring Elmo Lincoln and Enid Markey, it was the second Tarzan movie to be made.
Obviously, prices were decidedly different 102 years ago.
If you were in need of 98 pounds of flour — that’s right, 98 pounds, well it would cost you $5.75 at McCarthy’s, 64 E. Broadway St. The establishment thankfully advertised “sanitary meats” as well.
American Mercantile at 215 E. Park St., sold 10 pounds of cabbage for 25 cents. That same price could also get you seven pounds of onions.
Finally, at Hennessy’s, Butte’s premier department store, a dozen vanilla cupcakes were 20 cents and if you wanted to sit in a rocking chair while eating a cupcake, the chair would cost you $5.35.