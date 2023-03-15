“Thank God it’s on a Friday” has been heard more than a few times these past couple of weeks.

People are referring to St. Patrick’s Day, which this year blessedly falls on the last day of the regular work week. Businesses throughout Butte have been working fast and furiously in the interim.

“We are sold out starting Thursday,” said T.J. Heard, a senior front desk agent at Motel 6, 220 N. Wyoming St.

Heard and the rest of the Motel 6 crew have been busy putting together party favors to place in each of the rooms, and pictures from previous parades now adorn the walls of the check-in office, too.

The motel is also handing out business cards for the local taxi cab company.

“People need to stay safe and call for a ride if they need it,” said Heard.

Not surprising, the Finlen at 100 E. Broadway St., is filled to the brim, according to Sandra McNair, front desk manager.

“We usually are,” she laughed. “In fact,” McNair added, “people are already planning for next year.”

As for the Miner’s Hotel at 53 W. Park St., there is no room at that inn either. In fact, according to the manager, Cassidy Smith, the hotel, which has 12 rooms, has been completely booked since last year’s St. Patrick’s Day.

“We are still getting multiple calls daily to see if we have any rooms available,” said Smith.

Currently, she has eight people on a waiting list in case someone cancels, but is not adding any more names.

“So far, we haven’t had any cancellations,” Smith said.

The Pie Lady of Butte will be under some pressure in the days leading up to the Irish holiday.

Deb Caples has 75 dozen orders to fill in this, her second year selling blarney stones.

Caples has been a fixture at Butte Farmers Market every summer for the past 16 years, selling not only pies, but cookies and breads, too. On select Saturdays, you will find her setting up shop at the Butte Plaza Mall during the Butte Winter Farmers Market.

“It keeps me busy all year round,” she said.

Last year was the first time Caples began selling the traditional dessert rolled in frosting and ground salted peanuts.

“Someone asked if I would make them,” said Caples, “and I thought, why not.”

Come Friday, the “Pie Lady” plans to have a table of even more blarney stones set up to sell at the mall. She also concocted a variation that adds chocolate and coconut to the mix. For those who prefer gluten-free, they’ll be on hand, too.

“I’ll be selling them until they’re sold out,” she said.

The main St. Patrick’s Day dish, however, is corned beef, which is a salt-brined beef brisket with added pickling spices.

Betty Carpenter at Western Meat & Sausage Block, 820 Dewey Blvd., confirmed that a lot of preorders for corned beef have already gone out and she expects even more in the coming days.

“It’s been a good corned beef season,” laughed Carpenter.

Yes, the season has been pretty good, with 5,000 pounds of corned beef being sold. Not everyone, though, is crazy about corned beef. As Carpenter explained, some are buying up their pickled ribs instead.

“Those are going quite good,” said Carpenter, “along with the blarney stones provided by 406 Bistro.”

This past weekend was busy for Mac Anderson and crew of Excelsior Meats, 422 N. Excelsior Ave., and Anderson expects that trend to continue throughout the week.

So far, the shop has sold more than 2,000 pounds of corned beef and customers are grabbing cabbage, red potatoes and rye bread to add to the menu.

“We bulked up on the basics,” explained Anderson.

According to Anderson, St. Patrick’s Day has been great for business.

“This is the largest corned beef sale we have ever had,” he said.

Another customer favorite for this particular holiday are its pickled pork spare ribs, which have gotten great reviews.

“They’re a little local treat that not everyone knows about,” said Anderson.