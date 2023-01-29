Businesses gain camaraderie, admiration as part of '1923' package

Nine months ago Bill Melvin, general manager at the Butte Civic Center, predicted “1923” would be a “big boon to the Butte community” and that the monetary impact would be enormous.

With an estimated $25 to $30 million revenue for the Mining City, Melvin can add fortune-telling to his resume because he was spot on. The GM now describes the Paramount+ show as the “shot in the arm Butte and local businesses needed.”

Any number of Butte businesses benefited financially while the series was filmed in and around Butte last year. There were side benefits, too. Along the way, business owners, managers and their employees gained friends among the film crew, and learned a thing or two about the “business,” as well.

Several film crew members — from painters to set people and actors — became regulars at Sparky’s Garage at 222 E. Park St., and, by all accounts, their presence not only added to the restaurant’s coffers but the camaraderie that developed among the crew and the restaurant’s employees was a welcome bonus.

“They were wonderful and I miss them,” said Carrie Sage, a bartender at the restaurant. “I can tell you they had a positive impact on this business.”

Lyle Nalivka, general manager at Sparky’s, wholeheartedly agreed with Sage.

“They treated everyone with kindness,” said Nalivka. “We’re looking forward to having them come back.”

The crew of “1923” certainly helped Thom Southwick’s business, Park Street Liquor at 133 W. Park St., with one particular purchase standing out. For one special occasion, eight of his best bottles of whiskey were bought by crew members at a cost of $350 each.

“They were great people and good to deal with,” said Southwick, who confessed he also truly enjoyed getting to know everyone.

“Some of the actors and staff would come in just to gab,” he said. “It was great.”

The liquor store owner singled out one customer, a wife of a Paramount executive, who would come in to buy a bottle of wine, but always stayed awhile to chat.

“She loved Butte,” said Southwick, “and would just sit and talk.”

For Dave Andrews, manager and co-owner of Metals Sports Bar & Grill at 8 W. Park St., 2022 was one of the best years in the restaurant’s history and he credits “1923” for a big part of its success.

“We were extremely busy,” said Andrews, “and are excited they are coming back.”

Andrews, along with his staff, enjoyed interacting with the film crew who he described as upbeat and professional.

Four members of the film crew rented a condo above the restaurant and from time to time, would cook a traditional Mexican dish, pozole, for the Metals Bank staff.

“These guys were the nicest,” said Andrews, “and became part of the Metals family.”

Nicholas Grant, the store manager at Murdoch’s Ranch Supply, 3939 Harrison Ave., welcomed not only the film crew’s business, but getting to know them, too.

“What a great demographic of people,” said Grant. “We learned so much.”

Throughout the filming, Grant and his employees met everyone, actors and crew.

“We did not meet a bad one,” said Grant

The Murdoch’s manager didn’t have a favorite “1923” customer, but did single out Helen Mirren, who he described as “an absolute doll.”

Like everyone else interviewed, Doug Stordahl, branch manager at Triple S, a MEAD lumber company at 100 E. Front St., is looking forward to the cast and crew returning to Butte.

Last year was profitable for the lumber company and Stordahl credits “1923” for some of its success.

“We had our best year ever,” he said. “They have been awesome and we worked well with them.”

Working with the “1923” crew, one thing that stood out for Stordahl was the quality of their craftsmanship.

“They know what they’re doing,” said Stordahl.

Trevor Garrels, manager at Ace Hardware, 2607 Harrison Ave., feels much the same as everyone else interviewed.

In time, he and his team would come to know crew members on a first-name basis.

“They had such a positive impact on our business,” said Garrels, “and were just great people to work with.”

The Ace manager laughed as he shared one particular purchase made by the film crew, which included propane and propane torches.

“They were filming a fall scene,” explained Garrels, “but we got snow.”

The torches were used to melt the snow, but unfortunately for the crew, several hours later, it snowed once again.

“The crew was back again for more propane,” said Garrels.

Kim Connor, a clerk at Ace, described the film crew as “very patient and very understanding.”

One memorable customer was lead actress Helen Mirren, who walked in one day shortly before Thanksgiving and told Connor, “I love me a good hardware store.”

Turns out Mirren was looking to buy a roaster and other kitchen ware to cook a Thanksgiving meal.

“She was real personable and was just doing something we all do for Thanksgiving,” explained Connor.

Russ Harper is the manager and part-owner of True Value, 1301 Harrison Ave. Post-pandemic, his business, like so many others, was just getting back on its feet when “1923” came to town and he is glad they did.

“It impacted Butte in such a positive way financially and brought attention to the town,” said Harper, and, he added, “it didn’t cost us anything.”

Within the first week of filming, the production company opened an account at True Value, which is located just across the street from the Butte Civic Center.

Harper was impressed with the fact that the production company was focused on spending their money locally.

“They funneled as much money into Butte as possible,” said Harper.

On a personal note, he believes “1923” brought more life and fun into Butte.

“They were extremely considerate when working with us,” he said. “I will welcome them back with open arms.”