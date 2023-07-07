If you’ve taken a stroll on Park St. recently or maybe while on your way to an East Coast Swing class at Five, Six, Seven, Eight Dance Studio, it’s possible you’ve caught a glimpse of a new Uptown Butte storefront that beckons your sweet tooth.

Magnolia Sweets and Drinks opened June 20 at 53 E. Park St. and what a whirlwind it has been for owner Tiauna Paull and her staff.

Paull was a cottage baker, a small business owner selling baked goods she made at her home in Deer Lodge.

That is until May 5, when Tiauna and Carl – her husband of six years and counting – took their five children to see a drive-in movie. Hours later they came home to first responders parked in front of their home, which had caught fire while they were away.

The fire originated in the kitchen and most of the house, she said, was severely damaged by smoke. The kitchen, a fundamental part in her source of income, was a complete loss.

Because she already owned her business, Tiauna just needed to find a place to bake. When she became aware the space on Park was available, the Paulls jumped on the opportunity and relocated to Butte.

During an early July interview with The Standard, Tiauna did not care to dwell or seem interested in expounding upon the aftermath of seeing her family’s home and – at the time – her source of revenue go up in flames.

She is focused on her business. For perspective, take a scroll back in time on the Magnolia Sweets and Drinks business page on Facebook.

On May 5, a giveaway winner was notified they’ve won some “luxury cake balls.”

“Omg I never win!!” Winner Katie Davey commented. “This is amazing!!”

On May 7, a GoFundMe link was posted, which also served as an announcement to patrons and followers about the fire. It’s short and sweet — but gut-wrenching. Tiauna, 31, wrote that they were just looking to try to recoup some bare essentials. Her two top priorities mentioned were replacing some of her children’s belongings, and items needed to complete orders that were booked out for her business.

In the very next post on May 9, and since then, it’s been back to business, pictures of cookies, cupcakes and cake balls galore. The juxtaposition of those posts seems to encapsulate Tiauna’s mindset and determination to move forward.

Finally came announcements of her new store front and the official grand opening, which were met with nothing but positive and enthusiastic Facebook commenters.

The shop has been chugging along ever since with the help of Carl, 32, and daughter Mercedes.

Mercedes, or Sadie, helps out where she can. During an interview earlier this month she was tasked with mostly front-of-house duties like running the cash register, pouring drinks or picking out sweets for customers.

Sadie, 16, said the busiest times are actually between noon and 4 p.m., as she suspects workers around Uptown are looking for one last sugar or caffeine boost to get them to that 5 p.m. finish line.

The Magnolia crew has been getting the word out with in-person and social media marketing.

“This morning we took some extra treats over to the bank and gave them some (business) cards,” Sadie said.

Magnolia Sweets and Drinks business page on Facebook posts regularly on its own timeline and in various groups related to southwestern Montana communities and events. Sadie said she posts on her page as well.

Tiauna said most menu will remain somewhat consistent day-to-day. If someone wants a cinnamon roll for breakfast, they’ll have that option so long as the shop is stocked. Customers will notice rotating flavors of certain shop staples, like cake balls, and occasionally new items will indeed make their way onto the menu.

Tiauna said she’s been baking for three years and it was just last February when she decided to resign from her previous job, a 9-1-1 operator, and make slangin’ sweets a full-time gig.

The wheels were set in motion when she made Carl, who also lends a hand around the shop, a batch of dipped and decorated strawberries for Valentine’s Day.

“I realized I was good at it and right then is when everything started,” Tiauna said.

The steepest learning curve for Tiauna, an Anaconda native, and her crew has been trying to keep a flush inventory.

“The demand for product … I didn’t think we’d be as busy as we are,” she said.

There are probably worse problems to have.

Magnolia Sweets and Drinks is open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Occasionally they’ll stay open later during certain events in Uptown Butte such as Music on Main.