Business snapshots: Economic update at NorthWestern; clean energy fair at NCAT

NWE to host economic update
The Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana will present a midyear economic update “Supply Chain Stress: How Much Longer? at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the NorthWestern Energy office, 11 E. Park St. in Butte. Registration is $35 and includes an afternoon snack. For details, visit https://www.economicout.....ar.com/economic-update/
Clean energy fair at NCAT
The National Center for Appropriate Technology, 3040 Continental Drive, will host the Montana Clean Energy Fair at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. The free, public fair is the go-to event of the year for renewable energy education, featuring a series of 45-minute workshops on topics including renewable energy policy, solar electricity and solar heating, batteries and energy storage, financing and incentives, large scale solar and wind, off-grid living, and much more. The workshops are for those who are new to these topics, those with experience, and everyone in between.
The fair also features an electric car and bike show with cutting-edge vehicles. Montana-based renewable energy businesses will be on hand to showcase their offerings and answer questions. For kids, activities include the ever-popular model solar car races, solar oven construction, a bouncy castle, face painting and more. Raffle prizes and a local solar home tour will round out the event.