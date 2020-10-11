Business snapshots: Cooper promoted at AZ in Butte; Fisher’s Technology names IT director

AZ names shareholder in Butte
Francine Cooper, CPA, was recently promoted to shareholder in Anderson ZurMuehlen’s Butte office.
Cooper has over nine years of experience providing quality attest and consulting services to clients and serves as the Butte Office vice president and attest business unit advisor. Cooper holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration-Accounting from Colorado State University and has been with the firm since 2016.
Fisher’s Technology names IT director
Fisher’s Technology recently named Zack White, former regional manager with Fisher’s, as IT director. He replaced Chris Taylor, Fisher’s current CEO, who was filling the position in the interim.
As IT director, White will be tasked with growing Fisher’s IT department, improving processes and procedures for customers, as well as, managing and developing the IT team.
Fisher’s manages IT environments, sells and services copiers, printers, and streamlines business operations with electronic document management and related software solutions. Fisher’s is headquartered out of Boise and has locations throughout the Northwest.
White received his undergraduate degrees in accounting and finance from the University of Idaho while playing basketball for them. Zack then obtained his MBA from Boise State University.
White joined the Fisher’s team in June 2010.
Amanda Byrne will be the regional manager for all Montana locations in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls, Helena and Missoula.
For more information visit www.fisherstech.com.
