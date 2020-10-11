Business snapshots: Cooper promoted at AZ in Butte; Fisher’s Technology names IT director

AZ names shareholder in Butte

Francine Cooper, CPA, was recently promoted to shareholder in Anderson ZurMuehlen’s Butte office.

Cooper has over nine years of experience providing quality attest and consulting services to clients and serves as the Butte Office vice president and attest business unit advisor. Cooper holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration-Accounting from Colorado State University and has been with the firm since 2016.

Fisher’s Technology names IT director

Fisher’s Technology recently named Zack White, former regional manager with Fisher’s, as IT director. He replaced Chris Taylor, Fisher’s current CEO, who was filling the position in the interim.

As IT director, White will be tasked with growing Fisher’s IT department, improving processes and procedures for customers, as well as, managing and developing the IT team.

Fisher’s manages IT environments, sells and services copiers, printers, and streamlines business operations with electronic document management and related software solutions. Fisher’s is headquartered out of Boise and has locations throughout the Northwest.