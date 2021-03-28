Business snapshots: Butte Ace Hardware, Berkshire Montana Properties recognized

Ace Hardware recognizes Butte store

Butte’s Ace Hardware was recognized for “pinnacle’’ performance by the company’s Higher Ground, Pinnacle Performance Retailing standards.

The award was developed as part of Ace’s retail growth strategy that focuses on customers to ensure that stores deliver on its helpful brand promise.

Butte’s Ace Hardware team is one of only a few hundred Ace retailers to achieve the Pinnacle status by successfully completing a number of key performance drivers. Associates also completed the “Certified Ace Helpful” retail training curriculum.

Berkshire awards Montana Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has recognized its Montana properties with the Berkshire Elite Circle award as one of the top 50 companies in the Berkshire network in 2020.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties, which ranked No. 24, was recognized during virtual special awards ceremonies at the network’s annual sales convention in March. Real estate professionals from across the globe attended the annual business and educational event.