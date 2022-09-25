Business highlight: Butte man pursues passion through food truck

When Kaleb Bercier of Butte thought about owning a business, Indian tacos were his dream.

“Indian tacos have been my passion forever,” he said.

The recipe is one he learned from his grandmother, Barb Jarvis, and has been making for most of his life.

“My grandma’s had a recipe ever since I was a baby, or probably longer than that … so I’ve always helped her bake Indian tacos and cinnamon rolls,” Bercier said.

Now, Bercier is selling mini donuts along with his Indian tacos. He knew he wanted to create a business out of this passion, and when he was looking for operational venues, he saw that the Sweet Petites Mini Donuts truck — along with the business itself — was for sale. So he decided to jump on it.

“This was nice, buying the brand,” Bercier said. “Everyone knew about this truck and (the previous owners) had the Facebook that I got that had followers. It made it a lot easier to get going and not have to create or get new people. And then I introduced the tacos and it’ll hopefully get bigger.”

In keeping some of the original brand while adding his own flair, Bercier calls his business Sweet Petites and Gramma’s Eats, although the truck and Facebook page still have the original logo on it.

Food trucks are a growing industry. According to a report by IBIS World, there are 30,156 food truck businesses in the country as of 2022, an increase of 8.2% from 2021.

The original owners of the business sold mini donuts in Butte since 2018. Bercier bought it at the beginning of this summer, and started selling donuts Aug. 2. He has since sold donuts at Lunch in the Park, Music on Main, the county fair, and different businesses around town.

Sweet Petites sells donuts in a variety of flavors, including cinnamon sugar, vanilla, chocolate, powdered sugar and a host of others. Bercier also sells a different flavor as a weekly special, including s’mores and Fruity Pebbles with vanilla.

He said the inspiration for these flavors are sometimes his kids’ suggestions, and sometimes drawn from other donut trucks around the country. The Fruity Pebbles flavor was a “big hit,” he said. Another possible flavor he’s been thinking of is banana split.

Bercier said that so far, the Indian tacos have done pretty well, but because they take a lot of preparation he doesn’t sell them every time he goes out.

The Indian tacos can be bought with chili and cheese on top for $10, or “loaded,” with chili, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, salsa and sour cream for $2 more.

“People seem to love them and they keep coming back,” Bercier said. He added that the people who’ve gotten Indian tacos previously “loved them and are waiting for me to do them again.”

When Bercier isn’t selling mini donuts or Indian tacos, he works at Montana Resources. He’s also a father of four kids.

Despite all the time and effort this takes, Bercier said he likes running his own business. The best things about it, he said, are “being my own boss, being able to create my own things and make my own money, my own hours and being able to spend time with my kids while doing it.”

During the summer especially, it wasn’t uncommon for Bercier to bring his kids along to sell donuts with him. He said they really enjoy it, and he likes being able to teach them something in the process, too.

He said he likes “showing them how to work for money, showing them where money comes from.”

“Hopefully they’ll be able to build their own business one day,” Bercier said. “They start small, see the work that goes into it.”

In the next couple of years, Bercier said, he hopes to have a brick-and-mortar shop to sell baked goods out of, including his beloved Indian tacos — perhaps in addition to the donut truck.

Bercier regularly updates the Sweet Petites Facebook page with where and when he’ll be selling donuts and Indian tacos.