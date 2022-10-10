Burks steps down as Fuel Fitness president following Butte and Helena closings

The recent abrupt closings of Fuel Fitness gyms in both Helena and Butte and a subsequent letter that leaned toward quarrelsome from the company owner and president stirred ire in both communities.

Neither Fuel Fitness members nor employees had advance notice that the two locations would be locked and buttoned-up tight with sheathing during the weekend of Oct. 2.

Later, then-president and CEO Michael Burks’ letter, emailed Oct. 4 to news outlets, suggested he was happy to exit Butte and Helena.

In a Monday news release, Burks announced he recently removed himself from the Fuel Fitness executive team. The release reported that Chris Runyon is now president and would continue as director of business development.

The statement did not specify why Burks was stepping down as president and he did not respond to a related email inquiry. But the email with the news release read, “Due to the overwhelming response to the Butte and Helena closers (sic), Fuel CEO resigns as president and is removed from any and all day-to-day operations.”

Burks had blamed the controversial closings in Butte and Helena on an unnamed Fuel Fitness employee who he claimed had mismanaged insurance billing. The employee’s alleged actions had led Burks to believe Butte was performing better financially than it was, an impression that supported keeping the Helena location open even though it was losing money, Burks said.

He did not respond last week to a question about whether management erred by not supervising that employee more closely.

Monday’s news release reported that Runyon has more than 15 years of fitness industry experience, including work as a personal trainer and performance coach. It said he has owned and operated 24-hour fitness clubs since 2013.

“Chris is the right leader for Fuel,” Burks said in the release. “Chris’s extensive fitness background and business development skills should help Fuel strengthen partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand Fuel’s fitness presence.”

The company has locations in Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, Kalispell and Coeur d’ Alene.

Burks was once involved in youth hockey in both Butte and Missoula.

In 2016, Burks abruptly disbanded the Missoula Maulers hockey team after a dispute with the Missoula Area Youth Hockey Association over ice fees. In 2015, Burks sued Southgate Mall in Missoula because he believed that the mall had improperly denied him permission to open a Christian bookstore.

Burks ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for a District 97 seat in the Montana House of Representatives in the June 2022 primary election in Missoula County.

Monday’s news release listed contact information for Runyon but he did not respond to phone calls and emails.