Bullock, Palmer sign memorandum on creek restoration, praise work of BSB team, Restore Our Creek (copy)

Several members of the Restore Our Creek Coalition attended the signing, and both Palmer and Bullock spoke highly of the group's efforts. Both also praised Butte-Silver Bow's Superfund negotiating team, including Jon Sesso, Molly Maffei, Karen Sullivan, Julia Crain, Eric Hassler and Dan Olsen.

Bullock said, "On a great day like this, we tend to forget everything, all the hard work that had to happen to get to a day like today. We believe this agreement, and the consent decree, provide a road map to a peaceful, permanent, sustainable restoration."

Bullock said, "I'm humbled by the relationship between Butte-Silver Bow and the state on the Superfund work in Butte." He added, "In addition to our commitments to one another we will continue to engage members of the public as we work on planning, design and engineering of a potential lined creek channel and things like new trails connecting with the existing trail system. In addition to the commitment for the $1 million, we will work together to find additional funding for restoration."

He said, "None of this would have been possible without the community's persistence, hard work and participation," and urged the Restore Our Creek members to continue their activism on behalf of the creek.

Bullock also honored the memory of Mary Kay Craig, longtime Butte social justice activist, who was a key member of Restore Our Creek.

