Bullock, happy with Parrot progress, says he's listening to Butte on consent decree

By October of 2015, Steve Bullock had made up his mind: The Parrot tailings had to come out.
The dispute over the century-old waste from an old smelter behind Butte’s Civic Center had paralyzed Superfund negotiations for a decade. On one side, the EPA and Atlantic Richfield insisted the waste didn’t need to come out of the ground. The profoundly polluted groundwater that had passed through it could be collected and treated in perpetuity, they argued.
Experts at the State of Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality and Natural Resource Damage Program, supported by local activists, had held out for years, insisting that the removal was feasible and necessary to the long-term success of the Butte Hill cleanup. The county’s position, for some time, was less clear, but ultimately Butte-Silver Bow, too, supported the tailings removal.
Repeatedly, the secret talks on the Butte Hill cleanup had broken off — primarily because of the deep disagreement over the Parrot.
Bullock had toured the site, and then-state employee Paddy Cunneen made a big impression on the governor when he dropped a couple of Butte beer-bottle openers into the startlingly bright blue water drawn from a groundwater well downgradient from the Parrot.
The chemical change was immediately apparent, as the heavy metals in the water clung to the “church keys” and they changed color. Hydrologists said it was easily the most polluted mine-waste water in the state.
At the time, the governor’s campaign for reelection was gearing up. The vote was a year away.
In an interview with The Montana Standard that October, the governor made his decision known: The state would not wait for a consent decree process. Outside of the ongoing Superfund process, the state would move unilaterally to clean up the Parrot waste.
It was a huge decision, and not an inexpensive one. A part of the buried waste was directly underneath the county’s maintenance shops, which had been at that location so long they were still referred to by many in Butte as “the corrals.” To excavate all of the waste, the shops would have to move.
To Steve Bullock, it was simply the right thing to do.
In the four and a half years since Bullock’s move, a cascade of events came in its wake.
- Not insignificantly, Bullock was reelected. In a year when Donald Trump carried Montana by more than 20 points, Bullock beat Republican Greg Gianforte by four points, or about 18,000 votes. Nearly 12,000 of those votes came from Butte-Silver Bow.
- Meanwhile, consent-decree discussions had continued and — without the sticking point of the Parrot — proceeded to an agreement in principle, announced by the negotiators in January 2018.
- In the fall of 2015, Bullock had said he wanted dirt moving at the Parrot by the following summer. It took a lot longer than that. But in July 2018, complete with Bullock and local politicians wielding gold-painted shovels, the work began. Excavators, as they completed Phase One of the project — the part that did not require the shops’ relocation — removed more than 400,000 cubic yards of overburden, slag, clay and alluvial soils and discovered the groundwater was even more contaminated than anyone had thought.
This year, Phase Two is set to begin.
Through it all, the chemically altered church keys have stayed on Bullock’s desk in the Capitol — a reminder of the reason behind it all.
Last week – one day after Bullock abruptly changed course and entered the U.S. Senate race (see related story) - Bullock was back in Butte, bottle openers in hand, to take a look at the Superfund progress.
He expressed considerable satisfaction with the Parrot decision, which will indisputably be a significant part of his legacy as a two-term governor.
"We're getting the big rocks out," he said in an interview with The Montana Standard. "People have told me that had we not taken the Parrot off the table so negotiators could start focusing on other issues, had we not had that conference with the other parties and said, 'With you or without you we're going forward,' we wouldn't be where we are today."
Will he sign the consent decree?
Bullock has said he wants to make sure the community is satisfied with the deal before he signs anything.
At the same time, he said, he understands if a consent-decree deal is ultimately not approved, losses could outweigh gains.
"We could roll the dice with a UAO (unilateral administrative order from EPA in lieu of a consent decree), but a lot of the stuff that's now on the table is stuff that EPA can't order," he said. "We could spend the next 30 years continuing to have discussions."
"I want to continue to hear from the community," he said, "as we look at all facets of this agreement. There are a lot of elements in there to be considered, and of course we're working with limited amounts of money.
"One thing that's certain is that 10 months from now, I'm not going to be the decision-maker," he said. "That's why we moved to protect $1 million as seed money for the (Upper Silver Bow) Creek."
Bullock would like to see a creek restored to the Upper Silver Bow Creek corridor.
Last week, he clambered through gumbo to the spot where treated Berkeley Pit water flows into the creek near its confluence with Blacktail Creek.
"I've appreciated working with the Restore Our Creek group, and that's why we've earmarked $1 million as seed money for the creek," he said, but added he's not able to earmark more than the $1 million specifically for the creek now. "That doesn't mean more money won't be available," he said.
He understands the feasibility study EPA funded showed that a lined creek will be less expensive — with a price tag of about $12.4 million — if the required earth-moving work is done in conjunction with the remedy work currently planned in the corridor, including taking out Northside tailings and Diggings East waste and replacing it with storm-water retention ponds. He pointed out there's a counterargument: Doing the creek work at the same time could increase the level of complexity of the remedy work.
He did hold out the possibility of further negotiations — outside the consent decree process — with the Superfund parties on the creek. "I'm willing to push hard to explore that," he said.
Standing, muddied, on a bridge over the creek near the Butte Chamber of Commerce Visitors' Center, he said with a grin, "I'm pleased that this town is so responsive. Butte is a place known for people with good strong opinions, and they have strong opinions on how we clean up, on how we spend restoration dollars."
He expressed appreciation for the work of the Butte Natural Resource Damage Council, a group he constituted to make local decisions about the spending of restoration money.
"We need to hear local voices on these decisions," he said.
"That local input is why I ended up saying, 'Come hell or high water, the Parrot tailings have to come out.'"