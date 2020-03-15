Bullock, happy with Parrot progress, says he's listening to Butte on consent decree

At the time, the governor’s campaign for reelection was gearing up. The vote was a year away.

In an interview with The Montana Standard that October, the governor made his decision known: The state would not wait for a consent decree process. Outside of the ongoing Superfund process, the state would move unilaterally to clean up the Parrot waste.

It was a huge decision, and not an inexpensive one. A part of the buried waste was directly underneath the county’s maintenance shops, which had been at that location so long they were still referred to by many in Butte as “the corrals.” To excavate all of the waste, the shops would have to move.

To Steve Bullock, it was simply the right thing to do.

In the four and a half years since Bullock’s move, a cascade of events came in its wake.

- Not insignificantly, Bullock was reelected. In a year when Donald Trump carried Montana by more than 20 points, Bullock beat Republican Greg Gianforte by four points, or about 18,000 votes. Nearly 12,000 of those votes came from Butte-Silver Bow.

- Meanwhile, consent-decree discussions had continued and — without the sticking point of the Parrot — proceeded to an agreement in principle, announced by the negotiators in January 2018.