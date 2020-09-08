Bullock checks in on apprenticeship programs in Butte

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The key to rebuilding Montana's economy after COVID-19 is jobs — and one big factor in the job market is the state's booming apprenticeship programs.

Gov. Steve Bullock visited the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 41 offices in Butte Tuesday to hear about how the union's apprentice training is going, and to share some notes from the state's annual Labor Day Report.

Quinton Queer, training director of Local 41's Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee, told him that moving training online during the pandemic has actually made a positive difference.

Moving to an online model has helped attract apprentices from rural areas of the state and boosted retention in the program, Queer reported. Local 41 is not "local" to Butte — it represents plumbers in Anaconda, Butte, Bozeman, Deer Lodge, Dillon, Great Falls, Glasgow, Havre and Helena. So having virtual training is a lot easier on many apprentice trainees than forcing them to drive to Butte, particularly in bad weather, he said.

Bullock said that apprenticeships will play a key role in overall progress toward economic recovery. "We know already that they have an increasing role in workforce development across the state," he said. "Over the past five years we've averaged 181 apprentices a year graduating across the state."