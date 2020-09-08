 Skip to main content
Bullock checks in on apprenticeship programs in Butte
Bullock checks in on apprenticeship programs in Butte

Bullock meets with Butte Local 41

Gov. Steve Bullock is photographed with Quinton Queer, left, and Brandon Shaw of the Butte Local 41 Plumbers and Pipefitters union on Tuesday afternoon in Butte.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

The key to rebuilding Montana's economy after COVID-19 is jobs — and one big factor in the job market is the state's booming apprenticeship programs.

Gov. Steve Bullock visited the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 41 offices in Butte Tuesday to hear about how the union's  apprentice training is going, and to share some notes from the state's annual Labor Day Report.

Quinton Queer, training director of Local 41's Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee, told him that moving training online during the pandemic has actually made a positive difference. 

Moving to an online model has helped attract apprentices from rural areas of the state and boosted retention in the program, Queer reported. Local 41 is not "local" to Butte — it represents plumbers in Anaconda, Butte, Bozeman, Deer Lodge, Dillon, Great Falls, Glasgow, Havre and Helena. So having virtual training is a lot easier on many apprentice trainees than forcing them to drive to Butte, particularly in bad weather, he said.

Bullock said that apprenticeships will play a key role in overall progress toward economic recovery. "We know already that they have an increasing role in workforce development across the state," he said. "Over the past five years we've averaged 181 apprentices a year graduating across the state."

Bullock cited the high demand for careers in the trades, and the numbers show the reason why. He said apprentices graduate into jobs paying more than $67,000 a year — far above the state average — and Queer noted that employers have steadily supported the program.

The Labor Day report, published by the Department of Labor and Industry, described a "large but temporary impact to short-term economic performance" from COVID, but said "recent economic data suggests the state is on a long-term path toward restoring and expanding economic growth."

