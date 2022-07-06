'Bullies from the beginning:' Ramsay residents strive to protect quality of life

RAMSAY — Jean Seymour, 94, moved to Ramsay in 1954. Her late husband, Joe, worked as a mining engineer. Jean and Joe raised seven children.

Her tidy home occupies a quiet lot on Laird Street in Ramsay. Seymour recently recalled her first impressions of the small village that became her community.

“The whole street was loaded with trees,” she said. “It was in the fall and there were beautiful colors.”

On a recent afternoon, a breeze blew steadily through Seymour’s sun-dappled back yard, rippling tree leaves and small American flags stuck into planters for the Fourth of July.

Seymour and neighbors worry that breezes in the years ahead will carry noxious fumes from idling 18-wheelers, offensive odors from sewage lagoons and clamor from a sprawling truck stop right next door.

They worry too that home values in Ramsay will plummet, that crime will spike and children will be at risk for abduction or fatal encounters with traffic at a level to which they’re unaccustomed.

In short, they fear that a new commercial truck stop, built off Interstate 90 just a few miles west of two existing truck stops at Rocker, will forever degrade the quality of life for their hamlet of about 40 houses.

Historians say DuPont built the company town of Ramsay during World War I, hoping to lure good workers by building a pleasant town with wide, tree-lined streets.

The company constructed attractive bungalows for married workers, a large boarding house for singles and three spacious residences for company managers who oversaw a dynamite manufacturing plant.

Now, longtime residents of Ramsay report that the small community about 7 miles west of Butte retains its quiet, simple and leafy charm more than 100 years after DuPont shut down its dynamite plant. It’s a place where neighbors know neighbors.

But they fear the lifestyle they have long cherished is threatened by a giant truck stop corporation based in Oklahoma and by the perceived indifference of local and state officials to their concerns.

Feels like betrayal

“It feels like we’re being betrayed by the state, the city, the county,” said Cindy Seymour Kmetz, who grew up in Ramsay and is a daughter of Jean and Joe Seymour.

She cited as one example decisions by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to issue permits for underground fuel storage tanks as well as sewage lagoons and a spray irrigation system to process and disperse the wastewater from the truck stop.

The DEQ observed in a draft environmental assessment that “any odors associated with the lagoons would not be out of character with the area, as they would be adjacent to the feedlot of the Montana Livestock Auction.”

Seymour Kmetz shook her head. She noted that odors from human fecal wastes are more offensive and potentially more hazardous than manure.

Karen Kraft, a retired schoolteacher, has lived in Ramsay for nearly 54 years. She said children in Ramsay still enjoy a life of comparable innocence, allowing them to pedal bikes around the community and stop at the house of a friend after school without either the children or their parents worrying about abduction or the children being hit by a motorist or trucker.

A Love’s Travel Stop & Country Stores operation bordering Palmer Street in Ramsay is destined to change all that, she said.

“I feel heartsick,” Kraft said.

Kraft said she worries sex trafficking will be an inevitable activity at the truck stop.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline reports that “truck stops are an ideal venue for traffickers seeking to profit from exploiting victims without interference or undue attention.”

Kraft said Ramsay’s children will be at risk from the increased traffic off of I-90 and the potential for encountering drunk drivers from the Love’s casino.

‘Down the tubes’

Michelle O’Bill lives in a house on Palmer Street. She said she dreads the prospect of having a truck stop and its light pollution, noise pollution idling 18-wheelers very close to her house. As envisioned, the Love’s truck stop adjacent to Ramsay would feature parking for at least 110 semis.

“It’s going to bring crime, transients, prostitution and traffic,” O’Bill said. “Property values are just going to go down the tubes.”

The campaign by residents of Ramsay to shut down plans for the Love’s truck stop began in January 2017. To date, Love’s has met state and local regulatory requirements, according to agencies, and gained a liquor license.

But residents of Ramsay and their attorney contend the sprawling travel plaza violates zoning regulations meant to buffer Ramsay from such development and they say DEQ gave little credence to their concerns about air and water quality and Love’s choice of low-cost wastewater lagoons.

The battle against the truck stop entered a new phase this spring.

On April 29, Butte-Silver Bow County officials issued building permits and an excavation permit.

Contractors working for Love’s, a family-owned business headquartered in Oklahoma City, started excavation work in May.

In early June, District Court Judge Robert Whelan ordered that the work cease, pending the outcome of a zoning appeal by Ramsay residents.

The judge’s decision was celebrated by truck stop opponents, who said it was their first victory after five years of fighting.

A fleeting win

But the victory was short-lived. Whelan later lifted the June 2 stay on an excavation permit but retained suspensions on four building permits until the Butte-Silver Bow Zoning Board of Adjustment rules on the appeal by Ramsay residents.

Dylan Pipinich, planning director for Butte-Silver Bow, said June 27 the Zoning Board will most likely address the appeal during its regular meeting on July 21.

Meanwhile, as of Monday, excavation work had not resumed at the site.

Pipinich said Thursday it wasn’t clear why the contractor working for Love’s hasn’t gotten back to work. He said Monday that Love’s has not yet posted the bond required in Whelan’s order that would allow excavation to continue.

Love’s describes itself as the nation’s leading travel stop network with more than 590 locations in 41 states.

Tom and Judy Love, founders of the company, are listed on Forbes magazine’s 2022 list of billionaires. The couple ranked high on the magazine’s list of self-made billionaires but low on its measure of philanthropy.

Repeated attempts over four days to reach the company’s media relations department or Tom Love by phone and email were unsuccessful.

‘Bullies’

Ramsay resident Jim Ayres has been in the thick of the fight for years. For Ayres, there’s no love lost for Love’s.

“They’ve just been bullies from the very beginning,” Ayres said.

“Just because Love’s started the excavation doesn’t mean this is going to happen,” he said. “I think the reason they aren’t working is because they know we have a good case.”

Ramsay residents say the community has had zoning regulations on the books for decades that do not authorize such a truck stop. Because of that reality, they say, Love’s should be required to seek a special use permit or some kind of variance to proceed.

Kim Wilson, an attorney representing the residents, said the zoning itself is “intended and designed to preserve the small town and rural character of the area.”

County officials have said that under the current zoning map, most of the complex — including a convenience store, casino, fuel pumps, a tire shop and sewage lagoons — is on unzoned land. Underground storage tanks and semi-truck parking spaces that are in Ramsay zones are permitted in those zones, officials say.

Truckers need parking

Recent stories about the truck stop controversy appearing in The Montana Standard provoked online comments from a couple of readers that Ramsay’s opposition to the truck stop was tantamount to opposition to truckers or trucking.

Kramer disagreed. She said several men in Ramsay have worked as truck drivers or in the trucking industry. She said residents are trying to preserve their quality of life with two other truck stops already close by and fully understand the vital role trucks play in the economy.

Butte-based Town Pump Inc. owns both the Flying J and Pilot truck stops at Rocker. Bill McGladdery, a spokesman for Town Pump, said the company has not taken a stand about the proposed Love’s travel plaza.

“We welcome competition,” he said. “In all of our communities we think it helps make us better operators.”

Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman is vice president of public affairs for the National Association of Truck Stop Owners, an organization in Northern Virginia that lobbies for truck stops and travel plazas. She was asked about truck stops locating close to competitors.

“Like all businesses, truck stops and travel centers respond to customer demand,” Wlazlowski Neuman said. “They are highly adept at determining where those services are most needed based on freight volumes as well as freight and traffic patterns.”

Wlazlowski Neuman said truck drivers need parking to comply with federally-mandated rest periods and that a priority for the U.S. Department of Transportation is increasing truck parking capacity.

She was asked also whether truck stop companies consider the impacts on neighboring residential neighborhoods before selecting a site.

Wlazlowski Neuman said they do. Her response focused on the potential economic benefits of travel centers and truck stops, noting they provide employment and tax revenue.

Forbes reported that revenues for Love’s Travel Stop & Country Stores for the fiscal year ended December 2020 was $20 billion.

Meanwhile, the Ramsay Citizens Council has been organizing yard sales as one funding source for paying its lawyer.

Reporter Mike Smith contributed to this story.