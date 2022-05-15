Buddy Fisher takes the helm at Montana Muffler in Butte

There is a simple reason Buddy Fisher bought Montana Muffler and Supply. He loves Butte, particularly Uptown Butte.

The automotive supply business has changed hands a few times in its 47 years since Wayne Hendrixson opened it in 1975, and Fisher decided it was time to revamp the business.

So, he called owner, Mark Lisac, and asked, “So, do you wanna sell?”

Soon, the keys to the shop were turned over to Fisher and the business officially was renamed Montana Muffler and Tire. The automotive shop will continue to specialize in mufflers, brakes, shocks, tires and more.

“We closed on April 26 and opened on the 27th,” explained Fisher.

Except for a brief stint in Missoula, Fisher has lived in Butte since he was 8.

“I always come home,” he said. “Butte is just one big family.”

As a kid, Fisher would help to unload mufflers at Montana Muffler, so he feels right at home as its new owner. He plans to renovate everything from the interior to the exterior and admits there’s plenty of work ahead at 441 S. Montana St.

Since taking the helm, plenty of people — from retired employees to former and present customers — have stopped by to give the new business owner a few pointers.

Fisher appreciates the advice.

“We’re going to work diligently,” he said. “I want to update everything.”

Renovation, by the way, is Fisher’s field of expertise.

The Butte man owns Fisher Built LLC and he and his team have helped upgrade numerous Uptown Butte buildings, including Taco del Sol, 146 W. Park St., and the Pita Pit, now at 140 W. Park St. The company also built the new Dairy Queen at 64 W. Mercury St. At present, he and his team are renovating 1 N. Montana St., which housed the Pita Pit until recently. It will soon be home to Cantina Taco Bell.

“I have always worked with my hands, whether it be mechanical or construction,” he explained. “This is a perfect fit.”

For the past few weeks, it’s been a bit busy with just cleaning up the area. He’s also planning on fencing the property to better secure the facility, and work has already begun next door on a parking lot for his customers.

“It’s a priority to me,” he said.

New flooring is one of the first interior upgrades planned, along with newly painted walls.

“Inside and outside, it will have a totally new look,” Fisher said.

Construction is the Butte man’s first love and he plans to continue making that his priority. Once work has been completed at Montana Muffler, he will leave the business in the capable hands of his experienced manager, Larry Schnell.

“I will work every Friday,” laughed Fisher.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.