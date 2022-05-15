 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Buddy Fisher takes the helm at Montana Muffler in Butte

  • 0

There is a simple reason Buddy Fisher bought Montana Muffler and Supply. He loves Butte, particularly Uptown Butte.

The automotive supply business has changed hands a few times in its 47 years since Wayne Hendrixson opened it in 1975, and Fisher decided it was time to revamp the business.

Montana Muffler and Tire in Butte

Buddy Fisher, the new owner of Montana Muffler and Tire, is photographed in front of the shop at 441 S. Montana St. in Butte. Fisher is in the middle of a full remodel of the shop that has a long history in Butte.

So, he called owner, Mark Lisac, and asked, “So, do you wanna sell?”

Soon, the keys to the shop were turned over to Fisher and the business officially was renamed Montana Muffler and Tire. The automotive shop will continue to specialize in mufflers, brakes, shocks, tires and more.

“We closed on April 26 and opened on the 27th,” explained Fisher.

Except for a brief stint in Missoula, Fisher has lived in Butte since he was 8.

Montana Muffler and Tire in Butte

Mack Schaeffer, a mechanic with Montana Muffler and Tire, works on a 1967 Mustang in the shop on Wednesday morning in Butte. The shop has a long history in Butte and the new owner, Buddy Fisher, says his plans to remodel the shop including new lifts and automatic doors, and adding a new heating and air conditioning system will make the old building pop. "This is my home and this is my family," says Fisher. "We want to treat Butte right."

“I always come home,” he said. “Butte is just one big family.”

As a kid, Fisher would help to unload mufflers at Montana Muffler, so he feels right at home as its new owner. He plans to renovate everything from the interior to the exterior and admits there’s plenty of work ahead at 441 S. Montana St.

People are also reading…

Since taking the helm, plenty of people — from retired employees to former and present customers — have stopped by to give the new business owner a few pointers.

Montana Muffler ad Oct. 29, 1978

This 1978 advertisement was 'no laughing matter.'

Fisher appreciates the advice.

“We’re going to work diligently,” he said. “I want to update everything.”

Renovation, by the way, is Fisher’s field of expertise.

Montana Muffler ad April 1982

The Montana Muffler ad was featured in 1982. 

The Butte man owns Fisher Built LLC and he and his team have helped upgrade numerous Uptown Butte buildings, including Taco del Sol, 146 W. Park St., and the Pita Pit, now at 140 W. Park St. The company also built the new Dairy Queen at 64 W. Mercury St. At present, he and his team are renovating 1 N. Montana St., which housed the Pita Pit until recently. It will soon be home to Cantina Taco Bell.

“I have always worked with my hands, whether it be mechanical or construction,” he explained. “This is a perfect fit.”

Montana Muffler ad Aug. 16, 2009

Montana Muffler remains located at 41 S. Montana St.

For the past few weeks, it’s been a bit busy with just cleaning up the area. He’s also planning on fencing the property to better secure the facility, and work has already begun next door on a parking lot for his customers.

“It’s a priority to me,” he said.

Montana Muffler ad for Aug. 31, 1975

Montana Muffler and Supply opened on Aug. 31, 1975.

New flooring is one of the first interior upgrades planned, along with newly painted walls.

“Inside and outside, it will have a totally new look,” Fisher said.

Construction is the Butte man’s first love and he plans to continue making that his priority. Once work has been completed at Montana Muffler, he will leave the business in the capable hands of his experienced manager, Larry Schnell.

“I will work every Friday,” laughed Fisher.

Montana Muffler and Tire in Butte

A customer checks out the work done on his car at Montana Muffler and Tire. "This is what we do. We work on everything from very old models to new cars to work rigs and everything in between," says new owner Buddy Fisher.
0 Comments
2
0
0
1
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Butte firefighters practice NARCAN drill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News