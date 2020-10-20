BSB health department reports 67 new COVID-19 cases; state adds 706, 11 deaths

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department announces 67 new cases of COVID-19. The new cases were confirmed beginning late afternoon Thursday, Oct. 15 through Monday, Oct. 19.
The new cases include:
• four females and two males ages 0-9
• four females and six males in their teens
• four females and five males in their 20s
• four females and five males in their 30s
• five females and seven males in their 40s
• three females and seven males in their 50s
• two females and one male in their 60s
• three females and three males in their 70s
• one female and one male in their 80s
The Health Department has determined that 26 cases are contacts to other cases, 15 cases are household contacts to other cases, and 17 cases are community-acquired. Causes of another nine cases are under investigation.
The new cases bring to a total 498 COVID-19 cases in Butte-Silver Bow, since the county was informed of its first case March 13. The Health Department is managing 118 active cases. An estimated 180 people in Butte-Silver Bow are currently quarantined and in the process of being tested.
Neighboring counties have also seen an increase in virus cases. Deer Lodge County added 19 cases for a total of 100 active. Beaverhead County added four cases for 19 active, and Jefferson County added three cases for 54 active.
State adds 706 cases, 11 deaths
Statewide, Montana reported another 706 COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning, along with the deaths of 11 more people and the active hospitalization of another 21 people in an update to the state's case mapping and information website.
The new cases reported Tuesday bring the state's active case total to 8,999, which is down from the state's all-time high of 9,611 cases reached Monday.
The update was issued less than two hours before a press call hosted by Governor Steve Bullock which included remarks by Charlotte Skinner, an emergency room nurse at St. Peter's Health hospital in Helena.
Bullock covered several topics during his remarks, including an update on the state unemployment rate (5.3%), the amount of unemployment benefits paid out by the Montana Department of Labor and Industry (more than $1 billion to more than 100,000 people) and the Department of Public Health and Human Services submission of a vaccine distribution plan to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The governor also maintained his stance that blanket restrictions across the state to slow the spread of COVID-19 are unnecessary because some counties are doing things correctly.
The governor was asked specifically about Flathead County's health board recently voting against increased restrictions. Flathead County has more than 1,300 active cases, and 23 deaths, according to the state website. The county reported 24 people hospitalized Tuesday.
"I, like many Montanans, was discouraged by the actions of the Flathead County Health Board, because we are seeing significant numbers there," Bullock said. "We do know that what needs to be done more than anything else is to follow the directives that have been put in place to date."
During her portion of the press call, Skinner, the ER nurse, emphasized the need for people to not let politics stand in the way of adhering to practices aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19—like masking, handwashing and social distancing—which she said are recommendations based on both science and evidence.
"I'm asking you to stop segregating yourselves into maskers and anti-maskers, and to stand with us on the common ground of science and evidence," she said.
Her description of what awaits Montana amid the surge was dire.
"We need your help, Montana," she said. "We are on the brink of seeing a surge capacity like we have never seen before. And make no mistake, this will affect our ability to provide the best care possible."
Skinner's remarks Tuesday made her the latest person to join an increasingly long line of health professionals and experts in Montana who for weeks now have begged, urged and pleaded with the state's citizens to follow public health recommendations aimed at slowing the spread of the virus as some hospitals in Montana see an overwhelming surge of patients amid a statewide increase in cases that, relative to population, is worse than almost every state in the country.
The latest epidemiological analysis of the state released Tuesday by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services notes the state has seen exponential growth in cases beginning in September.
The report is based on information current through Oct. 16, and shows 3,600 cases were reported in the first week of October, followed by 4,200 in the second week.
Emphasizing the religious, political and cultural diversity of healthcare workers, Skinner said they have "always found common ground to stand on."
"And that common ground is called science, evidence-based practice and a patient-first mentality. I have never and will never run into the room of a patient in distress and ask them how they vote."
Masking needs to be done both "consistently" and "diligently," and the majority of people need to participate according to Skinner, who added it does make a difference.
"So please, we are asking you stand with us and stand against this virus."
The deaths bring the total number of people who have died in Montana due to COVID-19 to 252.
The hospitalizations reported Tuesday bring the active hospitalization total in the state to 360 people, which is an all-time high. A total of 1,055 people in Montana have now been hospitalized because of COVID-19.
Montana has now had 24,039 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected, 14,842 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for someone with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.
Tuesday marked the completion of another 2,655 tests, bringing the state's testing total to 445,021 tests.
The Health Department’s numbers related to COVID-19 and the map data featured by the state of Montana at times do not exactly match up, as cases are being confirmed quickly and several cases come out of isolation. The state map is located at https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b.
Vaccine distribution
"Right now there's no daylight on how many vaccines or when," Bullock said Tuesday. The governor also noted distribution will come with challenges like storage of the vaccine at temperatures cold enough, possibly up to minus 80 degrees Celsius or minus 112 degrees Fahrenheit, for it to remain viable before inoculation.
Jim Murphy, the head of the DPHHS infectious disease bureau specified the current plan in Phase 1 prioritizes vaccinating healthcare responders, the elderly, American Indian tribes and those with underlying medical conditions.
"The vaccine supply that comes out is initially (going to be) limited, that's going to be a challenge to make sure we allocate fairly across the state," Murphy said.
A DPHHS press release issued Monday described three phases to the vaccine distribution, with Phase 1 covering the first two months after a vaccine arrives in Montana.
Phase 1 would focus on distribution to people at the highest risk of life-threatening infection and those in Montana's "critical infrastructure workforce."
Phase 2 "will continue targeting the critical workforce, second dose vaccines will be provided as needed, and vaccine distribution will be expanded to other prioritized groups," the DPHHS announcement says.
Phase 3 "will help ensure every Montanan who wants a vaccination is able to obtain one."
DPHHS Director Sheila Hogan noted the plan is based on what is known now and remains a "work in progress", with feedback continuing to be solicited. Hogan expects feedback on the plan from the CDC next week.
Globally there are 11 vaccines in Phase 3 large scale efficacy trials, six that have been approved for limited use and none that have been approved for widespread use, according to the New York Times coronavirus vaccine progress tracking website.
No COVID-19 vaccination has been approved for use within the United States, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
