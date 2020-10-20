BSB health department reports 67 new COVID-19 cases; state adds 706, 11 deaths

The governor was asked specifically about Flathead County's health board recently voting against increased restrictions. Flathead County has more than 1,300 active cases, and 23 deaths, according to the state website. The county reported 24 people hospitalized Tuesday.

"I, like many Montanans, was discouraged by the actions of the Flathead County Health Board, because we are seeing significant numbers there," Bullock said. "We do know that what needs to be done more than anything else is to follow the directives that have been put in place to date."

During her portion of the press call, Skinner, the ER nurse, emphasized the need for people to not let politics stand in the way of adhering to practices aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19—like masking, handwashing and social distancing—which she said are recommendations based on both science and evidence.

"I'm asking you to stop segregating yourselves into maskers and anti-maskers, and to stand with us on the common ground of science and evidence," she said.

Her description of what awaits Montana amid the surge was dire.

"We need your help, Montana," she said. "We are on the brink of seeing a surge capacity like we have never seen before. And make no mistake, this will affect our ability to provide the best care possible."