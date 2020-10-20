BSB health department reports 67 new COVID-19 cases over five days

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department announces 67 new cases of COVID-19. The new cases were confirmed beginning late afternoon Thursday, Oct. 15 through Monday, Oct. 19.

The new cases include:

• four females and two males ages 0-9

• four females and six males in their teens

• four females and five males in their 20s

• four females and five males in their 30s

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• five females and seven males in their 40s

• three females and seven males in their 50s

• two females and one male in their 60s

• three females and three males in their 70s

• one female and one male in their 80s

The Health Department has determined that 26 cases are contacts to other cases, 15 cases are household contacts to other cases, and 17 cases are community-acquired. Causes of another nine cases are under investigation.