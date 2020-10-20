 Skip to main content
BSB health department reports 67 new COVID-19 cases over five days
BSB health department reports 67 new COVID-19 cases over five days

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department announces 67 new cases of COVID-19. The new cases were confirmed beginning late afternoon Thursday, Oct. 15 through Monday, Oct. 19.

 The new cases include:

• four females and two males ages 0-9

• four females and six males in their teens

• four females and five males in their 20s

• four females and five males in their 30s

• five females and seven males in their 40s

• three females and seven males in their 50s

• two females and one male in their 60s

• three females and three males in their 70s

• one female and one male in their 80s

Download PDF COVID-19 weekly dashboard

The Health Department has determined that 26 cases are contacts to other cases, 15 cases are household contacts to other cases, and 17 cases are community-acquired. Causes of another nine cases are under investigation.

The new cases bring to a total 498 COVID-19 cases in Butte-Silver Bow, since the county was informed of its first case March 13. The Health Department is managing 118 active cases. An estimated 180 people in Butte-Silver Bow are currently quarantined and in the process of being tested.

The Health Department’s numbers related to COVID-19 and the map data featured by the state of Montana at times do not exactly match up, as cases are being confirmed quickly and several cases come out of isolation. The state map is located at https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=7c34f3412536439491adcc2103421d4b.

