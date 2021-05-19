Brown trout decline across southwest Montana rivers

“That's still 10,000 angler days of people that might be keeping fish. And so that is certainly a concern. And I think it's becoming more popular to keep fish. It used to be very taboo to keep a trout out of a river, and I think more and more people are desiring to eat fish that they catch. And so that is a trend going a different direction than it has in the past. That's my personal feeling on it. We don't have data to back that up, but that's what I think,” he said.

Ron Spoon, FWP biologist for the Jefferson River, said angling pressure is not a driver in the lower Jefferson like it may be on some of the more popular sport-fishing rivers, but harvest data is extremely limited.

“I think we've all come to the conclusion that a lot of people don't tend to harvest their fish,” he said. “But if there's 100 trips out there, on average, how many fish are being removed from that? I have no good information to tell you.”

Spoon said he’s not aware of any new chemical applications being used in local agriculture, but said combined with low flows and high temperatures, chemical inputs in the river could be exacerbated.

“It’s the main reason we probably focus first on looking at flow and temperature, because everything else kind of follows suit with that,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}