Broken water line floods diesel-contaminated wetlands; dams hold

Henne reported that the water distribution line broke about 500 feet west of Harrison Avenue on Elizabeth Warren Avenue, and that the water had been shut off by the time he became aware of the situation around 10 a.m. on Monday morning. He said that the previous excavation work at the Town Pump site had nothing to do with the broken line.

Mark Neary, director of Butte-Silver Bow Public Works, said the broken pipe was first reported around 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning, and water was shot off later in the morning. He said the break resulted from the pipe’s condition — old and worn — and that a section of pipe had to be cut out to repair it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Significant quantities of diesel have been present in the wetlands at Harrison Avenue and I-90 since a 485-gallon overfill occurred at the Town Pump at the intersection of Harrison and Elizabeth Warren avenues on Jan. 30, causing diesel to run a mile through storm water drains to the wetlands.

A slight sheen was reported on Blacktail Creek on Feb. 3.

Kevin Stone, public information specialist with the DEQ announced the details of Monday’s scare during the EPA’s virtual community Superfund meeting Monday evening.