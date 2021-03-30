Broken water line floods diesel-contaminated wetlands; dams hold

A water distribution line under Elizabeth Warren Avenue broke Monday morning, flooding storm water drains running from Harrison Avenue to I-90. Diesel remaining in the same drainage system from a Town Pump spill on Jan. 30 was narrowly contained from entering Blacktail Creek a second time.
Workers with Water & Environmental Technologies and Hunter Brothers Construction on Monday morning quickly responded to rising water in the engineered wetlands near Harrison Avenue and I-90, fortifying the containment dams which have been in place since early February to keep diesel from entering Blacktail Creek.
Repeatedly returning to the dams over the course of the day and keeping a close eye on the absorbent pads where the storm water drains into Blacktail Creek, Bill Henne, senior hydrological engineer with WET, said he never observed a sheen on the surface of the creek.
The level of diesel-contaminated water rose to the brink of exceeding the dams, Henne said, but the oil-water separators did their job.
Paul Townsend, environmental remediation technician for Town Pump, reported that the dam closest to Blacktail Creek had a leak in it, which was patched using expanding foam and other materials, and water entering Blacktail Creek did show the turbidity of sediment and clay.
“Kind of a chocolate milky looking water, but there was no diesel sheen on it. So that's a positive," Townsend said.
Henne reported that the water distribution line broke about 500 feet west of Harrison Avenue on Elizabeth Warren Avenue, and that the water had been shut off by the time he became aware of the situation around 10 a.m. on Monday morning. He said that the previous excavation work at the Town Pump site had nothing to do with the broken line.
Mark Neary, director of Butte-Silver Bow Public Works, said the broken pipe was first reported around 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning, and water was shot off later in the morning. He said the break resulted from the pipe’s condition — old and worn — and that a section of pipe had to be cut out to repair it.
Significant quantities of diesel have been present in the wetlands at Harrison Avenue and I-90 since a 485-gallon overfill occurred at the Town Pump at the intersection of Harrison and Elizabeth Warren avenues on Jan. 30, causing diesel to run a mile through storm water drains to the wetlands.
A slight sheen was reported on Blacktail Creek on Feb. 3.
Kevin Stone, public information specialist with the DEQ announced the details of Monday’s scare during the EPA’s virtual community Superfund meeting Monday evening.
Additionally, Stone announced that excavation and remediation of the area directly around the Town Pump where the overfill occurred is largely complete, though there is some contamination remaining in the sidewalk adjacent to the building.
A camera has also been run through the drains following Harrison Avenue to evaluate contamination.
Since the spill first occurred and the public became came aware of it five weeks later, melts have periodically increased storm water flow to the wetlands, resulting in the construction and modification of the three dams.
After yet another unexpected scare, Henne said he still has confidence in the structures put in place to keep diesel from entering Blacktail Creek.
“Yesterday was really stressful. But I'm feeling pretty good,” Henne said.
Henne said he immediately reported Monday’s incident to the various government organizations overseeing the cleanup, as was established by protocol in the DEQ-approved work plan Town Pump and WET have been working under.
The engineered wetlands will have to be remediated to DEQ standards, for which another permit will have to be obtained.