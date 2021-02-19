Brody's safe: On the eighth day, rescuers bring dog in

As a result, the big-hearted crowds were asked to disperse, leaving a few rescuers including Altman, Jim Rule, Kelly Parks and Ty Tietz taking shifts to try everything they could to lure Brody in.

For five more days, rescuers attempted to use food in a live trap and even the scent of the Pinson couple’s unwashed clothes to bring Brody to safety, but to no avail.

Butte held its breath through the whole thing, and the worry didn’t stop there. Even folks from outside the area began commenting on the Facebook page.

“Did they catch him?” everyone wanted to know.

Friday morning they got their answer.

Parks and Rule sent photos of the famous lab-mix puppy siting in the backseat of a car, and an entire community let out a huge sigh of relief.

For Craig, it was more than a sigh.

“At first it was all tears,” Craig said. “Everybody including our case manager, all of us from the team, have been in tears.”

For the Pinsons, who had been glued to the Facebook screen and were still nursing injuries from the crash, it was something else altogether.