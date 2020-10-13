Brewer named medical director at Southwest Montana Community Health Center

Dr. Serena Brewer has been named medical director at the Southwest Montana Community Health Center. She replaces Dr. Shawna Yates, who recently accepted the chief executive position at the same organization.

Brewer has been with the federally qualified health center at 445 Centennial Ave. for 12 years.

“Dr. Brewer is a leader in community and public health and an enthusiastic teacher and supporter of medical students who train at our facility,” said Yates. “She will guide our providers and care teams with expertise and great compassion, and I’m thrilled that she has accepted this position.”

Brewer received her doctor of osteopathic medicine from the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Missouri in 2005 and did her internship and residency at Santa Rosa Family Medicine Residency Program in California, completing the program in 2008.

Brewer is active in several professional medical associations as well as local boards and organizations. She was recently nominated for the Montana Primary Care Association’s Alan Strange award which recognizes a leader who is committed to improving access to care in the community health field in Montana.