Break-in reported at Butte's Habitat for Humanity

Thousands of dollars worth of tools were stolen sometime early Wednesday from Habitat for Humanity, 640 S. Arizona St.

According to the police report, the thief or thieves went to the back of the building and managed to damage the gate before successfully opening it. Taken was a 2008 Ford F-150, which contained numerous tools. Nothing was missing from inside the building.

At around 10:30 a.m., the truck was located in the 100 block of West La Platte Street, but most of the tools were gone.

The police are waiting on a complete inventory list and the case is under investigation.