Brawls and Kickstart Days set for second year

More sponsors. More food vendors. Seven bare-knuckle bouts. Lots of freestyle motorcycle acrobatics with more riders, and one will attempt a backflip on a snowmobile — in July.

The first Brawls and Kickstart Days in Butte last year was a hit and got plenty of community support, but this one will have a little more of everything. That includes the snowmobile stunt.

“I don’t ever think there’s been a snowmobile backflip done in Montana,” said event organizer Monty Klistoff with Nex Gen Entertainment. “We were looking to do something different — something that hasn’t been done.”

The festival is set for Friday and Saturday outside the Butte Depot, 818 S. Arizona St., with gates opening at 2 p.m. each day. There will be a Fun Zone and Bouncy House for kids each afternoon after opening, plus plays and prizes.

More than 20 local and national businesses are sponsoring the festival and Klistoff said there will be eight to 10 food vendors this time around, so there will be a variety of eats and treats.

Professional daredevil and Butte native Levi Renz will be among the freestyle motorcycle riders and he will be joined by Colby Raha, who took gold in the Moto X Quarter PipeHigh Air competition at the X Games in California last week.

Other riders include Kotlin Polinsky, Dereck Beckering, Matt McCoy and Ed Rossi. Sam Rogers will be driving — then flying — the snowmobile. Their acrobatics start around 5:30 p.m. both days with the snowmobile capping off Saturday night’s show.

Renowned rock band Saliva will take the stage around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. They’re in the middle of a months-long tour, with a show planned Friday night in Lewiston, Idaho, the one in Butte this Saturday night and one on Sunday in Great Falls.

The band has had several hits, including “Click Click Boom,” “Always”, “Ladies and Gentlemen” and “Superstar.”

The bare-knuckle boxing was a crowd favorite last year and this weekend there are seven bouts planned. They will be held Friday night starting at 7 p.m. and ending with one “main event” between Montana boxers Seth Wallace of Townsend taking on Julian Hendrickson of St. Ignatius.

Clarence Brown of Houston, Texas, will take on Antonio Lopez of Mexico City, Mexico, in a “co-main event,” and other bouts will feature fighters from Montana, Wyoming and Texas. One will feature Blake Ferriter of Butte and Jacob Kreitel of Miles City.

Bare-knuckle boxing was immensely popular among Irish immigrants to America and John Sullivan, an Irish-born American boxer, became a world champion in the late 1800s. So the sport fits nicely with Butte with its rich Irish roots, Klistoff said.

The people loved the bouts last year, with Matt Kiewiet, then the sports editor at The Montana Standard, putting it this way:

“For the most part, the fights were quick and punches immediately drew blood. Every clean blow was staggering, as boxing without gloves leaves hardly any margin for error,” wrote Kiewiet, who is now managing editor at the Standard.

"'Ooo's and 'Aww's echoed throughout the crowd as the atmosphere grew livelier with each shiner, bloody nose and fat lip.”

People can get tickets to Brawls and Kickstart Days at area Thriftway stores or the Depot beforehand or at the door at the Depot Friday and Saturday. They cost $20 each day or $30 for both days and all kids 12 and under get in free.

Klistoff said folks were well-behaved last year and the only fights were those in the ring.

“Hopefully we can keep that going and have a clean, fun event,” he said.