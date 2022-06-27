 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bozeman man dies from June 12 crash injuries

police car on the street close up

A 34-year-old Bozeman man died June 25 at St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula from injuries received in a June 12 crash near Dewey. A Butte man, 34, was injured and taken to St. James Healthcare.

According to a Montana Highway Patrol report, at around 9 p.m. June 12, a Polaris Ranger side-by-side being driven by the Butte man, traveled south on Quartz Hill Road, 5 miles south of Dewey. The side-by-side drove over a dip and went airborne. It then traveled to the left side of the road and again went airborne. It reportedly then went off the left side of the road and overturned, traveled again to the right and over the roadway. The side-by-side, now off the right side of the roadway, was found on its tires and both occupants were ejected.

The MHP reported that road conditions were bare and dry. Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.

