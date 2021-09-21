Bozeman man dies after motorcycle crashes into semi's trailer on I-90

A 58-year-old Bozeman man died Sept. 18 of injuries sustained around noon on Sept. 15 when he drove into the rear of a slow-moving tractor-and-trailers climbing the steep grade toward Homestake Pass on Interstate 90.

The semi-truck, which was pulling three trailers, and the motorcyclist had each been traveling westbound in the right hand lane, reported Montana Highway Patrolman Andrew Leigland.

There were no signs that the motorcyclist braked before crashing into the rear trailer, Leigland said.

Conditions that day were clear, dry and windy, he said, and there was no indication drugs or alcohol were involved.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized at St. James Community Healthcare but died Sept. 18.

