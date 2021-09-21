 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bozeman man dies after motorcycle crashes into semi's trailer on I-90
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Bozeman man dies after motorcycle crashes into semi's trailer on I-90

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 58-year-old Bozeman man died Sept. 18 of injuries sustained around noon on Sept. 15 when he drove into the rear of a slow-moving tractor-and-trailers climbing the steep grade toward Homestake Pass on Interstate 90.

The semi-truck, which was pulling three trailers, and the motorcyclist had each been traveling westbound in the right hand lane, reported Montana Highway Patrolman Andrew Leigland.   

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There were no signs that the motorcyclist braked before crashing into the rear trailer, Leigland said.

Conditions that day were clear, dry and windy, he said, and there was no indication drugs or alcohol were involved.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized at St. James Community Healthcare but died Sept. 18.

0 comments
0
1
0
3
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists detect mysterious signals from newly developed gravitational wave detector

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Glance Into the Past
Local

Glance Into the Past

Western Meat Block opened its doors on Feb. 5, 1980. Pictured here is “Smiley” Carpenter, the proprietor of the business.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News