Bozeman man, Anaconda pedestrian latest highway fatalities

A Bozeman man is dead following a car crash Saturday on Homestake Pass and an Anaconda pedestrian died at the scene Sunday after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 1 near Anaconda.

According to a Montana Highway Patrol spokesperson, shortly before 1:30 p.m. Saturday, a 42-year-old Bozeman man was driving eastbound at a high rate of speed on Homestake Pass when he lost control of his 2001 Audi A6 and rear-ended a slow-moving 2019 Freightliner semi. The Bozeman man then struck an embankment.

He is Montana’s 172nd fatal of the year. His 23-year-old female passenger, also of Bozeman, was injured. Neither was wearing a seat belt. Alcohol, drugs and speed are all suspected.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The driver of the semi is a 67-year-old man from Indiana. He was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Just after 6 p.m. Sunday, a 57-year-old woman from Missoula was driving a 2008 GMC Sierra on Highway 1 at Foster Creek.

Traveling eastbound, she hit a 41-year-old Anaconda man who was standing in the lane of traffic. The highway was snow-packed and icy.

The Anaconda man was Montana’s 175th highway fatality. He died of traumatic injuries at the scene. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured. No alcohol, drugs or speed are suspected.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 7 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.