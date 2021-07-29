Boxing, beer and bikes at ‘Brawls and Kickstart Days’

The “Brawls and Kickstart Days” festival will take place Friday and Saturday, July 30-31, at the Butte Depot, 818 S. Arizona St.
The new festival is spearheaded by Butte Depot owner Bill Fisher, a longtime Butte firefighter, along with former MMA fighter Monty Klistoff and professional daredevil Levi Renz.
The festival will feature music, bare-knuckle boxing and freestyle motorcycle acrobatics.
Helena band AxN Ass will perform Friday. On Saturday, Idaho band Bryan Martin Country will open for headliner The Tuten Brothers. Country musician Mark Chesnutt was initially slated to headline the festival, but canceled all of his summer concerts due to an injury.
Klistoff said the event could fill a summer void that the Montana Folk Festival left behind when it was called off in March. The An Ri Ra Irish Festival was also scrapped this summer, leaving Butte bereft of summer events. The Brawls and Kickstart Days festival will be on the same late-July dates held down by the Evel Knievel Days festival before its final hurrah in 2017.
While he hopes to attract some people who are on their way to the annual Sturgis biker rally in South Dakota, Klistoff stressed that the festival is completely family friendly.
The U.S. Army, who is sponsoring the event, will have a booth.
Local business owner Kayla Lambrecht will run an ax-throwing booth. There will be food vendors as well.
Thriftway Super Stores is among major sponsors for the event and part of the proceeds will go to Butte resident Lisa Kingston, who was seriously injured in a car accident in October. Tickets can be purchased at any Thriftway store, with a single day for $15 or two-day pass for $25.
Local health officials recommend that people adhere to CDC guidelines for the event. That means people who are fully vaccinated can attend without wearing masks or social distancing.
For more information, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brawls-and-kickstart-days-tickets-155883705359.
Schedule of events
FRIDAY, JULY 30
2 p.m. – Doors open.
5:30 to 7 p.m. – A lineup of freestyle motorcyclists will perform, with riders including Levi Renz, Adam Jones, Jarryd McNeil, Anthony Murray, Dereck Beckering and Javier Villegas.
7 to 9:30 p.m. – Bare-knuckle boxers both local and national will show off their skills in the ring. In the main event, Timmy Mason from Helena and Chris Barnes from Tulsa, OK will compete for the BMF belt.
Main event: Timmy Mason, Helena vs. Chris Barnes, Tulsa, OK
Co-main event: Bryan Cromer, Miami, FL vs. Shawn Nikkila, Cheyenne, WY
Sterling Lenz, Tulsa, OK vs. Travis Karppinen, Detroit, MI
Erik Lopez, Dillon vs. Seth Wallace, Bozeman
Julian Hendrickson, Bozeman vs. Daniel Holdaway, Anaconda
Gabriel Lopez, Bozeman vs. Jerald Gregori, Great Falls
Thomas Allison, Anaconda vs. Manuel Moreira, Sheridan, WY
9:30 to 10:30 p.m. – AxN Ass concert
SATURDAY, JULY 31
2 p.m. – Doors open.
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. – More freestyle motorcycling, capped off by a signature stunt of Levi Renz doing a backflip in his RZR UTV.
7:30 to 9:30 p.m. – Bryan Martin Country and The Tuten Brothers concert