Boxing, beer and bikes at ‘Brawls and Kickstart Days’

The “Brawls and Kickstart Days” festival will take place Friday and Saturday, July 30-31, at the Butte Depot, 818 S. Arizona St.

The new festival is spearheaded by Butte Depot owner Bill Fisher, a longtime Butte firefighter, along with former MMA fighter Monty Klistoff and professional daredevil Levi Renz.

The festival will feature music, bare-knuckle boxing and freestyle motorcycle acrobatics.

Helena band AxN Ass will perform Friday. On Saturday, Idaho band Bryan Martin Country will open for headliner The Tuten Brothers. Country musician Mark Chesnutt was initially slated to headline the festival, but canceled all of his summer concerts due to an injury.

Klistoff said the event could fill a summer void that the Montana Folk Festival left behind when it was called off in March. The An Ri Ra Irish Festival was also scrapped this summer, leaving Butte bereft of summer events. The Brawls and Kickstart Days festival will be on the same late-July dates held down by the Evel Knievel Days festival before its final hurrah in 2017.

While he hopes to attract some people who are on their way to the annual Sturgis biker rally in South Dakota, Klistoff stressed that the festival is completely family friendly.