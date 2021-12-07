Boulder teen dies in crash near Clancy

A 17-year-old girl from Boulder died Monday night when the vehicle she was driving went off the road and hit a tree in Jefferson County, the Montana Highway Patrol said.

The Ford Escape was southbound on Interstate 15 at mile marker 184 near Clancy about 8:15 p.m. The girl failed to negotiate a curve to the right and lost control. The vehicle started turning clockwise, went off the right side of the road and hit a tree, Trooper Jesse Short said. The teen was pronounced dead on arrival.

The road conditions were described as "icy."

An 18-year-old female passenger, also from Boulder, was injured and taken to St. Peter’s Health.

The driver was wearing a seat belt, authorities said.

She was a student at Jefferson High School in Boulder. The school set up the North Gym as an area for any students or staff to access throughout the day.

"We're helping our students," Principal Mike Moodry said Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available.

