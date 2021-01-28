Booze, with love: Distillers get together to help diversify their industry -- and make a great whiskey

Also in the blend is Headframe’s Kelley malt. The Irish-style malt, aged eight years, made its debut last year to rave reviews.

The whiskey will be marketed as “Good Guy Distillers Lot No. 1.”

McKee says the distillers have donated far more whiskey than is needed for Lot No. 1, so it will be barreled and released in subsequent lots. Each lot will have a different blend and therefore a different taste and character. “We have enough for three lots, so that will mean $150,000” for STEP-UP, he said.

McKee added, "The blending is being done by three 'old white guys,' and we see that irony. But we all run our own distilleries that actively encourage diversity, and we hope that our efforts allow for graduates of the inaugural STEP UP to participate in the next blend in 2022."

After the blend for Lot No. 1 is completed, the whiskey will be returned to barrels while other work around its release — label-making, marketing, etc. — is done. That process will probably take about four months, meaning the whiskey could be released this summer.

For this period, Jeffery said, they will use not the Spanish wine barrels often used by whiskey distillers, but rather barrels that previously contained bourbon.